Marathon Health Opens first Network Location in Orlando

WINOOSKI, Vt. and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, the leader of onsite, network, and virtual health centers for employers of all sizes, today announced its expansion into Orlando, Florida, with the opening of its newest Network offering. This is the second Marathon Health clinic in Orlando and the first Network facility serving multiple employers. And like all Marathon Health Network health centers, this facility will focus on providing exceptional, personalized care for employees and their families while reducing the overall cost of healthcare for employers.

For employers in the Orlando area, Marathon Health's newest network facility at 11555 Regency Drive offers state-of-the-art healthcare to employees and their families with virtually no wait times.

"Expanding our Network offering into Orlando means more employees will have access to our personalized, patient-focused, outcomes-based healthcare," said Jeff Wells MD, CEO and Co-founder of Marathon Health. "On average, employers see a savings of $2000 annually for each employee who uses Marathon Health. 95% of patients rate Marathon Health providers as good or excellent and we have seen a 67% reduction in hemoglobin A1c values when members engage with our health coaches. The impact on businesses and patients is significant, and we are looking forward to creating that kind of change in Orlando."

Marathon Health delivers an independent primary care model that gives providers extra time to build relationships with their patients and remains free of any hospital or health system partnerships. This unique model includes multi-channel access to care – virtual or in person – which is critical to meeting patients' needs. Marathon Health's data-driven approach also gives employers comprehensive reporting and analytics to demonstrate the value of improvements and overall cost of care.

Marathon Health clients saved an average of $2.70 for every $1 invested in employee healthcare in 2020, with the average company saving around $11 million across their book of business. With more than 265 onsite and Network health centers across more than 42 states, Marathon Health is on a mission to be the most trusted healthcare solution for employer organizations nationwide.

Marathon Health is lighting the way to better health, for everyone. We partner with employers around the United States to provide a modern approach to healthcare that truly meets employees' needs while saving money. We do this through a combination of onsite, Network solutions that integrate the best practices of advanced primary care, analysis and assessment, coaching and advocacy, behavioral health, occupational health, physical therapy, and chronic condition management. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS 2021 for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

