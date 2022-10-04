Marathon Health recognized as a 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

Company becomes 5-time winner for its unique workplace culture

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, a national leader in employer health solutions for companies of all sizes, has been recognized as a 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare. The team was officially honored at the Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala on September 29 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown. This year marks the fifth year the company has achieved this incredible distinction.

Marathon Health's 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare win makes the company a 5-time winner of the prestigious award. Marathon Health is the only employer health company to operate Network health centers, which are located in popular shopping areas that are convenient for employees and their families. Unlike near-site health centers, individual employers share health center access but not governance which means they don't bear any cost or service burden if a fellow employer decides to join or leave the subscription.

"Employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges. The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry," said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez. "At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees and the communities they serve with exemplary people care measures."

Marathon Health employs more than 1,200 ambassadors, the vast majority of which are clinicians who work in employer health centers around the country. Their dedication to support their peers and serve the needs of the company's employer clients and patients every day in order to change the trajectory of healthcare delivery is no small undertaking.

Jeff Wells, MD, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Health, says intentionally putting ambassadors first is a key to the company's success. "We support ambassadors to live their best lives personally and professionally, and we appreciate their honest feedback on making our business the best it can be. Because of this, we're improving health outcomes for our patients and clients, and I couldn't be prouder of our team."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. More than 30% of Marathon Health ambassadors come from internal referrals. To learn more about our current openings, please visit www.marathon-health.com/careers.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health partners with employers to deliver a healthcare experience that's convenient and focused on driving real behavior change that results in better health outcomes and financial savings. Employers save an average of $2,000 for each employee who engages with Marathon Health, with the average company saving around $11 million. Marathon Health delivers its advanced primary care solution across more than 250 onsite, Network and virtual health centers across the U.S. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS 2021 and 2020 for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com .

