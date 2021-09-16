Marathon Health Taking One-of-a-Kind Network Model to 7 More Cities

WINOOSKI, Vt. and INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, the No. 1-rated provider of employer healthcare, today announced an expansion of its Network health centers into seven new markets: Atlanta; Salt Lake City; Kansas City; Phoenix; St. Louis; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; and Dayton, OH. The new markets will join Indianapolis; Columbus, OH; Charlotte, N.C.; Cincinnati; Las Vegas and Orlando to become the only cities to feature a true Network solution.

The Networks — offered as a low-cost or no-cost benefit by employers — provide full-service primary care, including sick and preventive care, health coaching, behavioral health services, chronic condition management and more, within 10 miles of where employees live, work and shop.

In addition to new market openings slated throughout 2022, Marathon Health is adding new health centers in Indianapolis, Las Vegas and Orlando to meet the growing employer demand.

"Employers see workplace health as a competitive advantage in the war to acquire talent, as well as a must-have for improving financial and health outcomes," said Jeff Wells, MD, CEO and co-founder of Marathon Health. "Within five years, employees will expect this benefit, and as the only provider of onsite, Network and virtual health centers, Marathon Health is best-positioned to meet that demand."

The Network model has been a key driver of the company's explosive growth over the last 18 months as HR leaders adapt to the reality of today's remote and de-centralized workforces. The convenient access to high-quality care drives higher patient engagement – topping 65 percent for employees with chronic health conditions. On average, Marathon Health clients see a savings of $2,000 annually for each engaged employee.

"The secret to our success is simple. We employ the best providers and give them time to build patient relationships that result in real behavior change, which leads to happier employees who cost less in health care," Wells said.

Marathon Health is also the only company to back its offering with performance guarantees based on patient engagement, provider experience, health outcomes and savings that are tied to revenue.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health partners with employers to deliver a healthcare experience that's convenient and focused on driving real behavior change, resulting in better health outcomes and financial savings. Employees have access to onsite, Network and virtual health centers that focus on an advanced primary care model. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS 2021 and 2020 for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

SOURCE Marathon Health