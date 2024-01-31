Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend

News provided by

Marathon Oil Corporation

31 Jan, 2024, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 11 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2024, to stockholders of record on Feb. 21, 2024.

About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; Bakken, North Dakota; STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma; and Permian in New Mexico and Texas, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea. 

Marathon Oil's Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of a multi-basin portfolio. For more information, please visit www.marathonoil.com  

Media Relations Contact:
Karina Brooks: 713-296-2191 

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713 296-1892
John Reid: 713 296-4380 

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

