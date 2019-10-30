Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend

Oct 30, 2019, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 5 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 10, 2019, to stockholders of record on Nov. 20, 2019.

