Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Third-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Marathon Oil Corporation

25 Oct, 2023, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 11 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 11, 2023, to stockholders of record on Nov. 15, 2023.

"This is the eighth increase to our base dividend in the last eleven quarters, fully consistent with our objective to pay a competitive and sustainable base dividend to our shareholders," said chairman, president and CEO Lee Tillman. "We expect this latest 10% increase to be funded through our share repurchase program and the related decline in our outstanding share count, demonstrating the important synergies that exist between our share repurchase program and sustainable base dividend growth on a per share basis."

About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford in Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma and Permian in New Mexico and Texas, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea. 

Marathon Oil's Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of its multi-basin portfolio. For more information, please visit www.marathonoil.com  

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding future dividend payments and dividend growth, and the funding thereof, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar words may be used to identify forward-looking statements; however, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. While Marathon Oil believes its assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to: conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels for crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas and the resulting impact on price; changes in expected reserve or production levels; changes in political or economic conditions in the U.S. and Equatorial Guinea, including changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates and global and domestic market conditions; actions taken by the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia affecting the production and pricing of crude oil and other global and domestic political, economic or diplomatic developments; capital available for exploration and development; risks related to Marathon Oil's hedging activities; voluntary or involuntary curtailments, delays or cancellations of certain drilling activities; well production timing; liabilities or corrective actions resulting from litigation, other proceedings and investigations or alleged violations of law or permits; drilling and operating risks; lack of, or disruption in, access to storage capacity, pipelines or other transportation methods; availability of drilling rigs, materials and labor, including the costs associated therewith; difficulty in obtaining necessary approvals and permits; the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, competition for, and challenges to, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and our ability to retain mineral licenses and leases; non-performance by third parties of contractual or legal obligations, including due to bankruptcy; administrative impediments or unexpected events that may impact dividends or other distributions, or the timing thereof, from our equity method investees; changes in our credit ratings; hazards such as weather conditions, a health pandemic (including COVID-19), acts of war or terrorist acts and the government or military response thereto; the impacts of supply chain disruptions that began during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting inflationary environment; security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business; changes in safety, health, environmental, tax and other regulations, requirements or initiatives, including initiatives addressing the impact of global climate change, air emissions, or water management; our ability to achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, or ambitions with respect to ESG matters; our ability to pay dividends and make share repurchases; our ability to secure increased exposure to the global LNG market; impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and our assumptions relating thereto; the risk that the Ensign assets do not perform consistent with our expectations, including with respect to future production or drilling inventory; other geological, operating and economic considerations; and the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Marathon Oil's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases, available at https://ir.marathonoil.com/. Except as required by law, Marathon Oil undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact:
Karina Brooks: 713-296-2191 

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713 296-1892
John Reid: 713 296-4380 

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

