Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2024 Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 11 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 10, 2024, to stockholders of record on Nov. 15, 2024.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; Bakken, North Dakota; STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma; and Permian in New Mexico and Texas, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea.

The Company's Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence, and the competitive advantages of a high-quality multi-basin portfolio. On May 28, 2024, Marathon Oil entered a merger agreement with ConocoPhillips. The transaction is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information, please visit www.marathonoil.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Karina Brooks: 713-296-2191

Investor Relations Contacts:

Guy Baber: 713 296-1892

John Reid: 713 296-4380

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

