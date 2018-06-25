Marathon Oil Promotes Zach Dailey to Advisor to the CEO; Guy Baber Joins as Vice President of Investor Relations

The company announced Guy Baber will join Marathon Oil and will assume the role of vice president of Investor Relations, also effective on July 9. He will report to Dane Whitehead, Marathon Oil executive vice president and CFO.

"Guy has impeccable credentials as a respected and talented analyst in the energy industry, and we're very pleased to welcome him to Marathon Oil," said Whitehead. "The combination of his industry knowledge, financial and analytical skills, and established relationships with institutional investors will serve Marathon Oil well."

Baber was most recently managing director, senior research analyst and co-head of energy research at Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray. At Simmons, he covered Marathon Oil, along with other independent E&P companies. He also led the firm's macro oil research coverage and global oil supply and demand modeling. Prior to joining Simmons in 2008, Baber worked for Ernst & Young, LLP. Baber attended Texas A&M University, graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in finance.

Dailey and Baber will work together to ensure a seamless transition in Marathon Oil's communications with investors.

