Marathon Oil Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, May 3, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call via live webcast, on Thursday, May 4, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

About Marathon Oil 
Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; the Bakken, North Dakota; the STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma and the Permian in New Mexico, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea. 

Our Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of our multi-basin portfolio. For more information, please visit www.marathonoil.com  

