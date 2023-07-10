Marathon Oil Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Marathon Oil Corporation

10 Jul, 2023, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its second quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, Aug. 2, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call via live webcast, on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at www.marathonoil.com

About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; Bakken, North Dakota; STACK and SCOOP, Oklahoma; and Permian, New Mexico, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea. 

Our Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of our multi-basin portfolio. For more information, please visit www.marathonoil.com  

Media Relations Contact:
Karina Brooks: 713-296-2191 

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713 296-1892
John Reid: 713 296-4380 

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

