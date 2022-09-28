Marathon Oil Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

News provided by

Marathon Oil Corporation

Sep 28, 2022, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 28 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation ( NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release on Wednesday, Nov. 2, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call via live webcast, on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com

Media Relations Contact:
Karina Brooks: 713-296-2191

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

Also from this source

Marathon Oil Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results...

Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics