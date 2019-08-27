Marathon Oil to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
Aug 27, 2019, 16:30 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that Lee Tillman, Chairman, President and CEO, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7:45 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the remarks as well as the accompanying slides will be accessible via Marathon Oil's website at www.MarathonOil.com/Investors. The presentation will include forward-looking information.
Media Relations Contact:
Katie Altshuler: 405-365-8948
Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380
