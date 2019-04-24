Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.53 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable June 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2019.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in two midstream companies, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, which own and operate gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

