Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

26 Jan, 2024, 12:45 ET

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable March 11, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Feb. 21, 2024.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations
Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Also from this source

Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces Maryann T. Mannen as President, John J. Quaid as Chief Financial Officer

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan today announced changes to the executive management...

Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on January 30, 2024

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss 2023 fourth-quarter and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.