Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Apr 24, 2024, 12:30 ET

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable June 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 16, 2024.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations
Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Also from this source

Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Report First-Quarter Financial Results on April 30, 2024

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss 2024 first-quarter financial...

Marathon Petroleum Corporation announces election of two new directors

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that Eileen P. Drake and Kimberly N. Ellison-Taylor have been elected to the company's board of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics