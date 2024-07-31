Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

July 31, 2024

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 21, 2024.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

