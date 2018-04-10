Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

MPC has participated in the ENERGY STAR program, which recognizes both energy efficiency and environmental performance, since the EPA began awarding ENERGY STAR recognitions to refineries in 2006. "We are proud of our Partner of the Year recognition," said MPC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Heminger. "Our refineries have earned more of the EPA's ENERGY STAR awards than all other refining companies combined, and we apply this focus on energy efficiency and environmental performance throughout our operations."

MPC has developed an internal Focus On Energy program to optimize energy utilization and lower operating costs across all its refineries. MPC's fleet of transport trucks is recognized through the EPA's Smartway Transport Partnership as a top-20 percent performer in carbon efficiency, and the company's inland marine fleet implemented an efficiency project that resulted in a 15 percent reduction in fuel use in 2017.

Heminger said the business case for energy efficiency is strong, and the company will continue to seek opportunities to optimize its operations. "Our accomplishments in energy efficiency and emissions reductions are part of a years-long commitment," he said, "and because it's integral to how we conduct our business, we never consider this work complete."

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and while achieving broad emissions reductions.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is the nation's second-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.9 million barrels per calendar day in its six-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,600 independently owned retail outlets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,740 convenience stores in 21 states. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. Primarily through MPLX, MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800 miles of crude oil and light product pipelines. Also through MPLX, MPC has ownership interests in gathering and processing facilities with approximately 5.9 billion cubic feet per day of gathering capacity, 8.2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and 610,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at http://www.energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at http://www.energystar.gov/about and http://www.energystar.gov/numbers. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions — all through voluntary action.

