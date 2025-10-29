Marathon Petroleum Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $1.00 per share on common stock, an increase of approximately 10% over its previous dividend of $0.91 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 19, 2025.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

