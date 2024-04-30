Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

First-quarter net income attributable to MPC of $937 million , or $2.58 per diluted share; adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 billion

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 billion ; safely and successfully completed largest planned maintenance quarter in MPC history, including at four of its largest refineries

Advanced midstream growth strategy, with new processing plants in the Marcellus and Permian basins and acquisition of Utica midstream assets; MPLX distributed $550 million to MPC

Returned $2.5 billion of capital through $2.2 billion of share repurchases and $299 million of dividends

Announced additional $5 billion share repurchase authorization, further demonstrates commitment to return of capital, which has totaled $35 billion of total capital returned since May 2021

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income attributable to MPC of $937 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, the company recorded an $89 million charge resulting from the quarterly fair-value remeasurement of outstanding performance-based stock compensation. This reduced diluted earnings per share by $0.20. This compares to net income attributable to MPC of $2.7 billion, or $6.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

The first quarter of 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $3.3 billion, compared with $5.2 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

"In the first quarter, our team safely and successfully completed the largest planned maintenance quarter in MPC history, including at four of our largest refineries," said Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. "This positions us to meet the high demand of summer travel season. Additionally, we are advancing our midstream growth strategy through disciplined organic investments and targeted bolt-on acquisitions. This quarter we returned $2.5 billion through share repurchases and dividends, bringing MPC's total capital returned to $35 billion since May 2021. Today, we announced a $5 billion increase to our share repurchase authorization, further demonstrating our commitment to return capital."

Results from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2024



2023 Refining & Marketing Segment









Segment income from operations $ 766

$ 3,032 Add: Depreciation and amortization

460



464 Refining planned turnaround costs

648



357 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

1,874



3,853











Midstream Segment









Segment income from operations

1,246



1,213 Add: Depreciation and amortization

343



317 Midstream segment adjusted EBITDA

1,589



1,530











Subtotal

3,463



5,383 Corporate

(228)



(184) Add: Depreciation and amortization

24



19 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,259

$ 5,218













Refining & Marketing (R&M)

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024, versus $3.9 billion for the first quarter of 2023. R&M segment adjusted EBITDA was $7.73 per barrel for the first quarter of 2024, versus $15.09 per barrel for the first quarter of 2023. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $648 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $357 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven by lower market crack spreads and lower throughputs.

R&M margin was $18.99 per barrel for the first quarter of 2024, versus $26.15 per barrel for the first quarter of 2023. Crude capacity utilization was approximately 82%, resulting in total throughput of 2.7 million barrels per day for the first quarter of 2024.

The company completed $648 million of planned turnaround activity in the first quarter of 2024, the highest level in company history. Turnarounds lowered utilization to 82%, which contributed to refining operating costs per barrel of $6.14.

Midstream

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024, versus $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The results were primarily driven by higher rates and higher processing volumes.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $228 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with $184 million in the first quarter of 2023. The variance was driven by the portion of the fair value remeasurement of outstanding performance-based stock compensation attributed to Corporate.

Financial Position, Liquidity, and Return of Capital

As of March 31, 2024, MPC had $7.6 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and $5 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility.

In the first quarter, the company returned approximately $2.5 billion of capital to shareholders through $2.2 billion of share repurchases and $299 million of dividends. Through April 26, the company repurchased an additional $0.8 billion of company shares.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved an incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization. With the addition of this new authorization, the company currently has approximately $8.8 billion available under its share repurchase authorizations. The company may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated share repurchases, tender offers or open market solicitations for shares, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Strategic and Operations Update

MPC's 2024 capital spending plan includes executing on a multi-year infrastructure investment at its Los Angeles refinery and the construction of a 90,000 barrel per day distillate hydrotreater at its Galveston Bay refinery. In addition to these large projects, the company is executing on smaller projects that offer high returns targeted at enhancing refinery yields, improving energy efficiency, and lowering costs.

MPLX is advancing growth projects anchored in the Marcellus and Permian basins. MPLX's integrated footprints in these basins have positioned the partnership with a steady source of opportunities to expand its value chains. In the Permian, startup is commencing on the 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) Preakness ll processing plant. In the Marcellus, the 200 mmcf/d Harmon Creek ll processing plant was placed into operation in the first quarter.

MPLX enhanced its Utica footprint through the acquisition of additional ownership interest in existing joint ventures and a dry gas gathering system for $625 million. The transaction closed in March 2024. Additionally, MPLX announced the expansion of its Permian natural gas value chain, increasing its footprint in the region for future growth. MPLX entered into a definitive agreement to strategically combine the Whistler Pipeline and Rio Bravo Pipeline project in a newly formed joint venture. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Second-Quarter 2024 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:



Refining operating costs per barrel(a) $ 4.95 Distribution costs (in millions) $ 1,500 Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions) $ 200 Depreciation and amortization (in millions) $ 485





Refinery throughputs (mbpd):



Crude oil refined

2,775 Other charge and blendstocks

190 Total

2,965





Corporate (includes $20 million of D&A) $ 200







(a) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per-share data)

2024



2023 Revenues and other income:









Sales and other operating revenues $ 32,706

$ 34,864 Income from equity method investments

204



133 Net gain on disposal of assets

20



3 Other income

281



77 Total revenues and other income

33,211



35,077 Costs and expenses:









Cost of revenues (excludes items below)

29,593



29,294 Depreciation and amortization

827



800 Selling, general and administrative expenses

779



691 Other taxes

228



231 Total costs and expenses

31,427



31,016 Income from operations

1,784



4,061 Net interest and other financial costs

179



154 Income before income taxes

1,605



3,907 Provision for income taxes

293



823 Net income

1,312



3,084 Less net income attributable to:









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

10



23 Noncontrolling interests

365



337 Net income attributable to MPC $ 937

$ 2,724











Per share data









Basic:









Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 2.59

$ 6.13 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

361



444











Diluted:









Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 2.58

$ 6.09 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

362



447













Income Summary (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2024



2023 Refining & Marketing $ 766

$ 3,032 Midstream

1,246



1,213 Corporate

(228)



(184) Income from operations $ 1,784

$ 4,061













Capital Expenditures and Investments (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2024



2023 Refining & Marketing $ 291

$ 421 Midstream

327



241 Corporate(a)

18



28 Total $ 636

$ 690













(a) Includes capitalized interest of $12 million and $21 million for the first quarter 2024 and the first quarter 2023, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 18.99

$ 26.15 Less:









Refining operating costs(b)

6.14



5.68 Distribution costs(c)

5.95



5.26 Other (income) loss(d)

(0.83)



0.12 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

7.73



15.09 Less:









Refining planned turnaround costs

2.67



1.40 Depreciation and amortization

1.90



1.82 Refining & Marketing income from operations $ 3.16

$ 11.87











Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above $ 3.99

$ 3.66













(a) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (b) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(a)

3,277



3,352 Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)

2,950



2,898 Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)

82



89











Refinery throughputs (mbpd):









Crude oil refined

2,427



2,566 Other charge and blendstocks

237



271 Net refinery throughputs

2,664



2,837











Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

46



41 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

54



59











Refined product yields (mbpd):









Gasoline

1,370



1,508 Distillates

943



1,024 Propane

64



67 NGLs and petrochemicals

166



157 Heavy fuel oil

69



31 Asphalt

81



84 Total

2,693



2,871 Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd)

73



45













(a) Includes intersegment sales. (b) Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (unaudited)

The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the refining operating costs, refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization for the regions, as shown in the tables below, is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes).

Refining operating costs exclude refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization expense.

Gulf Coast Region

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024



2023 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:









Refining & Marketing margin $ 18.81

$ 25.94 Refining operating costs

4.95



4.55 Refining planned turnaround costs

3.56



2.59 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.56



1.44











Refinery throughputs (mbpd):









Crude oil refined

983



956 Other charge and blendstocks

180



195 Gross refinery throughputs

1,163



1,151











Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

57



41 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

43



59











Refined product yields (mbpd):









Gasoline

569



622 Distillates

399



401 Propane

36



38 NGLs and petrochemicals

111



95 Heavy fuel oil

56



3 Asphalt

15



18 Total

1,186



1,177 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

41



16













Mid-Continent Region

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024



2023 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:









Refining & Marketing margin $ 18.75

$ 26.78 Refining operating costs

5.48



5.26 Refining planned turnaround costs

1.12



0.47 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.64



1.56











Refinery throughputs (mbpd):









Crude oil refined

1,031



1,111 Other charge and blendstocks

78



76 Gross refinery throughputs

1,109



1,187











Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

27



27 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

73



73











Refined product yields (mbpd):









Gasoline

588



621 Distillates

389



437 Propane

19



19 NGLs and petrochemicals

33



37 Heavy fuel oil

16



11 Asphalt

66



66 Total

1,111



1,191 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

13



7













West Coast Region

Three Months Ended March 31,



2024



2023 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:









Refining & Marketing margin $ 20.04

$ 25.16 Refining operating costs

9.75



8.49 Refining planned turnaround costs

3.75



0.80 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.54



1.36











Refinery throughputs (mbpd):









Crude oil refined

413



499 Other charge and blendstocks

52



45 Gross refinery throughputs

465



544











Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

65



73 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

35



27











Refined product yields (mbpd):









Gasoline

244



279 Distillates

164



190 Propane

9



10 NGLs and petrochemicals

28



34 Heavy fuel oil

24



35 Asphalt

—



— Total

469



548 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

19



22













Midstream Operating Statistics (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2024



2023 Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)

5,389



5,697 Terminal throughputs (mbpd)

2,930



3,091 Gathering system throughputs (million cubic feet per day)(b)

6,226



6,359 Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)

9,371



8,605 C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)

632



593













(a) Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes. (b) Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

Select Financial Data (unaudited)





March 31,

2024



December 31,

2023 (In millions)









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,175

$ 5,443 Short-term investments

4,399



4,781 Total consolidated debt(a)

27,289



27,283 MPC debt

6,845



6,852 MPLX debt

20,444



20,431 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

561



895 Equity

29,210



30,504 Shares outstanding

355



368













(a) Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA

Amounts included in net income (loss) attributable to MPC and excluded from adjusted EBITDA include (i) net interest and other financial costs; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) noncontrolling interests; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) refining planned turnaround costs and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary, as shown in the table below. We believe excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2024



2023 Net income attributable to MPC $ 937

$ 2,724 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

375



360 Provision for income taxes

293



823 Net interest and other financial costs

179



154 Depreciation and amortization

827



800 Refining planned turnaround costs

648



357 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,259

$ 5,218













Refining & Marketing Margin

Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Refining & Marketing segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Refining & Marketing gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2024



2023 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA $ 1,874

$ 3,853 Plus (Less):









Depreciation and amortization

(460)



(464) Refining planned turnaround costs

(648)



(357) Selling, general and administrative expenses

629



592 (Income) loss from equity method investments

(23)



36 Net gain on disposal of assets

—



(3) Other income

(244)



(51) Refining & Marketing gross margin

1,128



3,606 Plus (Less):









Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

3,148



2,745 Depreciation and amortization

460



464 Gross margin excluded from and other income included in Refining & Marketing margin(a)

(73)



(67) Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin

(59)



(71) Refining & Marketing margin $ 4,604

$ 6,677











Refining & Marketing margin by region:









Gulf Coast $ 1,920

$ 2,651 Mid-Continent

1,870



2,844 West Coast

814



1,182 Refining & Marketing margin $ 4,604

$ 6,677













(a) Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

