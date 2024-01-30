Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2024 

  • Fourth-quarter net income attributable to MPC of $1.5 billion, or $3.84 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $3.98 per adjusted diluted share
  • Full-year 2023 net income attributable to MPC of $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per adjusted diluted share
  • Full-year net cash provided by operating activities of $14.1 billion, supporting the return of $12.8 billion of capital to shareholders in 2023
  • 2024 MPC standalone (excluding MPLX) capital spending outlook of $1.25 billion

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income attributable to MPC of $1.5 billion, or $3.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to net income attributable to MPC of $3.3 billion, or $7.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income was $1.5 billion, or $3.98 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to adjusted net income of $3.1 billion, or $6.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

The fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $3.5 billion, compared with $5.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

For the full year 2023, net income attributable to MPC was $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $14.5 billion, or $28.12 per diluted share for the full year 2022. Adjusted net income was $9.7 billion, or $23.63 per diluted share for the full year 2023. This compares to adjusted net income of $13.5 billion, or $26.16 per diluted share for the full year 2022. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

"In 2023, the business generated $14.1 billion of net cash from operations, driven by strong operational performance and commercial execution," said Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. "This enabled the return of $12.8 billion of capital to shareholders. We believe MPC is positioned to generate strong through-cycle cash flow with the ability to deliver superior returns to our shareholders."

Results from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,

(In millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Refining & Marketing Segment










Segment income from operations

$

1,242

$

3,910

$

10,318

$

16,437

Add: Depreciation and amortization

476

455

1,887

1,850

 Refining planned turnaround costs

299

442

1,201

1,122

 LIFO inventory charge (credit)

145

(176)

145

(148)

Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

2,162

4,631

13,551

19,261












Midstream Segment










Segment income from operations

1,285

1,088

4,835

4,462

Add: Depreciation and amortization

332

327

1,320

1,310

 Garyville incident response (recoveries) costs

(47)



16

Midstream segment adjusted EBITDA

1,570

1,415

6,171

5,772












Subtotal

3,732

6,046

19,722

25,033

Corporate

(224)

(259)

(837)

(753)

Add: Depreciation and amortization

20

15

100

55

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,528

$

5,802

$

18,985

$

24,335












Refining & Marketing (R&M)

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $4.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. R&M segment adjusted EBITDA was $8.02 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $17.39 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $299 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $442 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven by lower market crack spreads.

R&M margin was $17.79 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $28.82 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022. Crude capacity utilization was approximately 91%, resulting in total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Refining operating costs per barrel were $5.67 for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $5.62 for the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Midstream

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The results were primarily driven by higher total throughputs and higher rates.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $224 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $259 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Position, Liquidity, and Return of Capital

As of December 31, 2023, MPC had $10.2 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and $5 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility.

In the fourth quarter, the company returned approximately $2.8 billion of capital to shareholders through $2.5 billion of share repurchases and $311 million of dividends. Through January 26, the company repurchased an additional $0.9 billion of company shares. The company currently has approximately $5.9 billion available under its share repurchase authorizations.

Strategic and Operations Update

MPC's standalone (excluding MPLX) capital spending outlook for 2024 is $1.25 billion. Approximately 65% of overall spending is focused on growth capital and 35% on sustaining capital. MPC's $825 million of growth capital is focused on opportunities that enhance margins and reduce cost. 

At its Los Angeles refinery, the company is advancing improvements to enhance the competitiveness of the refinery by improving reliability and lowering costs. The improvements focus on integrating and modernizing utility systems and increasing energy efficiency, with the added benefit of addressing new regulation mandating further reductions in emissions. The improvements are expected to be completed by the end of 2025. 

At its Galveston Bay refinery, the company is investing to construct a 90,000 barrel per day high-pressure distillate hydrotreater. This project is anticipated to strengthen the competitiveness of the refinery by improving the ability to produce higher value finished products. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

MPLX announced a capital outlook of $1.1 billion. The capital spending plan focuses on advancing growth projects anchored in the Marcellus and Permian basins. MPLX's integrated footprints in these basins have positioned the partnership with a steady source of opportunities to expand its value chains, particularly around its natural gas and NGL assets.

2024 Capital Plan ($ millions)

MPC Standalone (excluding MPLX)

Refining & Marketing Segment:

   Growth - Traditional

$

475

   Growth - Low Carbon

350

   Maintenance

375

Refining & Marketing Segment

1,200

Midstream Segment (excluding MPLX)

Corporate and Other(a)

50

Total MPC Standalone (excluding MPLX)

$

1,250



MPLX Total(b)

$

1,100


(a)

Does not include capitalized interest

(b)

Excludes $285 million of reimbursable capital and approximately $100 million for repayment of MPLX's share of the Bakken Pipeline joint venture's debt due in 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:

Refining operating costs per barrel(a)

$

5.85

Distribution costs (in millions)

$

1,450

Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions)

$

600

Depreciation and amortization (in millions)

$

480



Refinery throughputs (mbpd):

    Crude oil refined

2,445

    Other charge and blendstocks

240

        Total

2,685



Corporate (in millions)

$

185



(a)

Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense

At 11:00 a.m. ET today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations
Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

References to Earnings and Defined Terms

References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPC. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans and initiatives, capital return plans, capital expenditure plans, operating cost reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") plans and goals, including those related to greenhouse gas emissions and intensity reduction targets, freshwater withdrawal intensity reduction targets, diversity, equity and inclusion targets and ESG reporting. Forward-looking and other statements regarding our ESG plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking ESG-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: political or regulatory developments, including changes in governmental policies relating to refined petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, or renewables, or taxation; volatility in and degradation of general economic, market, industry or business conditions due to inflation, rising interest rates, the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, hostilities in the Middle East, future resurgences of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; the regional, national and worldwide demand for refined products and renewables and related margins; the regional, national or worldwide availability and pricing of crude oil, natural gas, NGLs and other feedstocks and related pricing differentials; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity and timing and amounts of free cash flow necessary to execute our business plans, effect future share repurchases and to maintain or grow our dividend; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated projects; the timing and ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and permits and to satisfy other conditions necessary to complete planned projects or to consummate planned transactions within the expected timeframes if at all; the availability of desirable strategic alternatives to optimize portfolio assets and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; our ability to successfully implement our sustainable energy strategy and principles and achieve our ESG plans and goals within the expected timeframes if at all; changes in government incentives for emission-reduction products and technologies; the outcome of research and development efforts to create future technologies necessary to achieve our ESG plans and goals; our ability to scale projects and technologies on a commercially competitive basis; changes in regional and global economic growth rates and consumer preferences, including consumer support for emission-reduction products and technology; accidents or other unscheduled shutdowns affecting our refineries, machinery, pipelines, processing, fractionation and treating facilities or equipment, means of transportation, or those of our suppliers or customers; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage and recover insurance proceeds to offset losses resulting from accidents or other incidents and unscheduled shutdowns; the imposition of windfall profit taxes or maximum refining margin penalties on companies operating within the energy industry in California or other jurisdictions; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPLX; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's and MPLX's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,

(In millions, except per-share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues and other income:










   Sales and other operating revenues

$

36,255

$

39,813

$

148,379

$

177,453

 Income from equity method investments

195

186

742

655

 Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets

91

(11)

217

1,061

   Other income

282

105

969

783

       Total revenues and other income

36,823

40,093

150,307

179,952

Costs and expenses:










   Cost of revenues (excludes items below)

32,582

33,575

128,566

151,671

   Depreciation and amortization

828

797

3,307

3,215

   Selling, general and administrative expenses

820

763

3,039

2,772

   Other taxes

198

219

881

825

       Total costs and expenses

34,428

35,354

135,793

158,483

Income from continuing operations

2,395

4,739

14,514

21,469

Net interest and other financial costs

111

186

525

1,000

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,284

4,553

13,989

20,469

Provision for income taxes on continuing operations

407

984

2,817

4,491

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,877

3,569

11,172

15,978

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



72



72

Net income

1,877

3,641

11,172

16,050

Less net income attributable to:










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

23

23

94

88

Noncontrolling interests

403

297

1,397

1,446

Net income attributable to MPC

$

1,451

$

3,321

$

9,681

$

14,516












Per share data










Basic:










Continuing operations

$

3.86

$

6.98

$

23.73

$

28.17

Discontinued operations



0.15



0.14

Net income attributable to MPC per share

$

3.86

$

7.13

$

23.73

$

28.31

  Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

376

465

407

512












Diluted:










Continuing operations

$

3.84

$

6.94

$

23.63

$

27.98

Discontinued operations



0.15



0.14

Net income attributable to MPC per share

$

3.84

$

7.09

$

23.63

$

28.12

Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

377

468

409

516












Income Summary (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,

(In millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Refining & Marketing

$

1,242

$

3,910

$

10,318

$

16,437

Midstream

1,285

1,088

4,835

4,462

Corporate

(224)

(259)

(837)

(753)

Income from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments

2,303

4,739

14,316

20,146

Items not allocated to segments:










Gain on sale of assets

92



198

1,058

Renewable volume obligation requirements







238

Litigation







27

Income from continuing operations

$

2,395

$

4,739

$

14,514

$

21,469












Capital Expenditures and Investments (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,

(In millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Refining & Marketing

$

392

$

504

$

1,311

$

1,508

Midstream

357

297

1,105

1,069

Corporate(a)

31

48

138

211

Total

$

780

$

849

$

2,554

$

2,788












(a) 

Includes capitalized interest of $12 million, $27 million, $55 million and $103 million for the fourth quarter 2023, the fourth quarter 2022, the year 2023 and the year 2022, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO inventory charge/credit(a)

$

18.33

$

28.16

$

23.16

$

28.10

LIFO inventory (charge) credit

(0.54)

0.66

(0.14)

0.14

Refining & Marketing margin(a)

$

17.79

$

28.82

$

23.02

$

28.24

Less:










Refining operating costs(b)

5.67

5.62

5.41

5.41

Distribution costs(c)

5.63

5.12

5.37

4.89

Other (income) loss(d)

(0.99)

0.03

(0.36)

(0.08)

LIFO inventory (charge) credit

(0.54)

0.66

(0.14)

0.14

Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

8.02

17.39

12.74

17.88

Less:










Refining planned turnaround costs

1.11

1.66

1.13

1.04

Depreciation and amortization

1.76

1.71

1.77

1.72

LIFO inventory charge (credit)

0.54

(0.66)

0.14

(0.14)

Refining & Marketing income from operations

$

4.61

$

14.68

$

9.70

$

15.26












Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above

$

3.64

$

3.45

$

3.61

$

3.39












(a) 

Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput.

(b) 

Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.

(c) 

Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.

(d) 

Includes income (loss) from equity method investments, net gain (loss) on disposal of assets and other income.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(a)

3,612

3,532

3,536

3,508

Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)

2,936

2,887

2,917

2,887

Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)

91

94

92

96












Refinery throughputs (mbpd):










    Crude oil refined

2,668

2,700

2,677

2,761

    Other charge and blendstocks

263

195

237

190

Net refinery throughputs

2,931

2,895

2,914

2,951












Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

45

46

44

47

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

55

54

56

53












Refined product yields (mbpd):










    Gasoline

1,588

1,457

1,526

1,494

    Distillates

1,068

1,078

1,047

1,079

    Propane

65

65

66

70

    NGLs and petrochemicals

142

129

182

178

    Heavy fuel oil

41

107

52

73

    Asphalt

69

86

80

89

        Total

2,973

2,922

2,953

2,983

Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd)


75

59

61

73












(a)

Includes intersegment sales.

(b)

Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (unaudited)

The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the refining operating costs, refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization for the regions, as shown in the tables below, is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes).

Refining operating costs exclude refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization expense.

Gulf Coast Region

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:










Refining & Marketing margin

$

16.62

$

26.86

$

20.83

$

26.88

Refining operating costs

4.28

4.63

4.11

4.27

Refining planned turnaround costs

0.88

2.93

1.11

1.39

Refining depreciation and amortization

1.34

1.34

1.38

1.30












Refinery throughputs (mbpd):










    Crude oil refined

1,144

1,069

1,085

1,122

    Other charge and blendstocks

186

126

182

148

Gross refinery throughputs

1,330

1,195

1,267

1,270












Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

55

55

53

57

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

45

45

47

43












Refined product yields (mbpd):










    Gasoline

702

560

654

616

    Distillates

475

443

445

458

    Propane

38

35

37

40

    NGLs and petrochemicals

107

82

112

107

    Heavy fuel oil

27

77

33

53

    Asphalt

15

16

17

19

        Total

1,364

1,213

1,298

1,293

Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

39

31

35

43












Mid-Continent Region

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:










Refining & Marketing margin

$

17.77

$

29.20

$

23.50

$

27.67

Refining operating costs

5.33

5.25

5.12

5.06

Refining planned turnaround costs

0.79

0.72

0.81

0.73

Refining depreciation and amortization

1.55

1.52

1.54

1.54












Refinery throughputs (mbpd):










    Crude oil refined

1,061

1,126

1,108

1,129

    Other charge and blendstocks

101

74

78

68

Gross refinery throughputs

1,162

1,200

1,186

1,197












Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

27

27

26

26

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

73

73

74

74












Refined product yields (mbpd):










    Gasoline

637

633

623

619

    Distillates

422

440

427

432

    Propane

19

22

20

21

    NGLs and petrochemicals

20

24

43

45

    Heavy fuel oil

12

15

13

14

    Asphalt

54

70

63

69

        Total

1,164

1,204

1,189

1,200

Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

18

5

10

7












West Coast Region

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:










Refining & Marketing margin

$

24.11

$

28.63

$

28.02

$

31.87

Refining operating costs

9.19

7.95

8.56

8.07

Refining planned turnaround costs

2.24

0.77

1.75

0.78

Refining depreciation and amortization

1.39

1.24

1.37

1.32












Refinery throughputs (mbpd):










    Crude oil refined

463

505

484

510

    Other charge and blendstocks

51

54

38

47

Gross refinery throughputs

514

559

522

557












Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

63

69

68

71

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

37

31

32

29












Refined product yields (mbpd):










    Gasoline

268

282

271

286

    Distillates

184

207

182

198

    Propane

8

8

9

9

    NGLs and petrochemicals

23

30

34

33

    Heavy fuel oil

37

37

31

36

    Asphalt







1

        Total

520

564

527

563

Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

18

23

16

23












Midstream Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)

5,866

5,688

5,895

5,743

Terminal throughputs (mbpd)

3,023

3,018

3,130

3,022

Gathering system throughputs (million cubic feet per day)(b)

6,252

6,179

6,257

5,794

Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)

9,375

8,588

8,971

8,448

C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)

599

583

597

552












(a)

Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes.

(b)

Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

Select Financial Data (unaudited)

December 31, 
2023

September 30, 
2023

(In millions)




Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,443

$

8,452

Short-term investments

4,781

4,604

Total consolidated debt(a)

27,283

27,282

MPC debt

6,852

6,864

MPLX debt

20,431

20,418

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

895

970

Equity

30,504

31,828

Shares outstanding


368

386






(a)

Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.

We believe the use of adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted earnings per share provides us and our investors with important measures of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC or adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to net income attributable to MPC, diluted net income per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,

(In millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income attributable to MPC

$

1,451

$

3,321

$

9,681

$

14,516

Pre-tax adjustments:










Garyville incident response (recoveries) costs

(47)



16

Gain on Speedway sale



(60)



(60)

Gain on sale of assets

(92)



(198)

(1,058)

LIFO inventory charge (credit)

145

(176)

145

(148)

Renewable volume obligation requirements







(238)

Tax impact of adjustments(a)

(1)

27

8

306

Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments

49



27

183

Adjusted net income attributable to MPC

$

1,505

$

3,112

$

9,679

$

13,501












Diluted income per share

$

3.84

$

7.09

$

23.63

$

28.12

Adjusted diluted income per share

$

3.98

$

6.65

$

23.63

$

26.16












(a)

Income taxes for adjusted earnings were calculated by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 22% to the pre-tax adjustments. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Amounts included in net income (loss) attributable to MPC and excluded from adjusted EBITDA include (i) net interest and other financial costs; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) noncontrolling interests; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) refining planned turnaround costs and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary, as shown in the table below. We believe excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,

(In millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income attributable to MPC

$

1,451

$

3,321

$

9,681

$

14,516

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

426

320

1,491

1,534

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



(72)



(72)

Provision for income taxes

407

984

2,817

4,491

Net interest and other financial costs

111

186

525

1,000

Depreciation and amortization

828

797

3,307

3,215

Refining planned turnaround costs

299

442

1,201

1,122

Garyville incident response (recoveries) costs

(47)



16

LIFO inventory charge (credit)

145

(176)

145

(148)

Gain on sale of assets

(92)



(198)

(1,058)

Renewable volume obligation requirements







(238)

Litigation







(27)

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$

3,528

$

5,802

$

18,985

$

24,335












Reconciliation of Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax to Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,

(In millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

$


$

72

$


$

72

Provision for income taxes



(12)



(12)

Gain on sale of assets



(60)



(60)

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations

$


$


$


$













Refining & Marketing Margin

Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Refining & Marketing segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Refining & Marketing gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin (unaudited)

Three Months Ended 

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended 

December 31,

(In millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

$

2,162

$

4,631

$

13,551

$

19,261

Plus (Less):










Depreciation and amortization

(476)

(455)

(1,887)

(1,850)

Refining planned turnaround costs

(299)

(442)

(1,201)

(1,122)

LIFO inventory (charge) credit

(145)

176

(145)

148

Selling, general and administrative expenses

658

598

2,504

2,294

(Income) loss from equity method investments

(2)

8

(7)

(31)

 Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets

1



(3)

(37)

Other income

(266)

(80)

(871)

(686)

Refining & Marketing gross margin

1,633

4,436

11,941

17,977

Plus (Less):










Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

2,885

2,879

10,986

10,683

Depreciation and amortization

476

455

1,887

1,850

Gross margin excluded from and other income included in Refining & Marketing margin(a)

(124)

(54)

(45)

82

Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin

(71)

(41)

(288)

(173)

Refining & Marketing margin

4,799

7,675

24,481

30,419

LIFO inventory charge (credit)

145

(176)

145

(148)

Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO inventory charge/credit

$

4,944

$

7,499

$

24,626

$

30,271












Refining & Marketing margin by region:










Gulf Coast

$

1,972

$

2,877

$

9,365

$

12,038

Mid-Continent

1,871

3,212

10,084

12,013

West Coast

1,101

1,410

5,177

6,220

Refining & Marketing margin

$

4,944

$

7,499

$

24,626

$

30,271












(a)

Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

