Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Second-Quarter Results

Reported second-quarter income of $1.1 billion , or earnings per diluted share of $1.66 ; adjusted income of $1.1 billion , or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.73

, Generated $2.6 billion of operating cash flow and returned $852 million of capital to shareholders, including $500 million in share repurchases

Realized synergies of $270 million in the second quarter

Strong retail results driven by exceptional execution across Speedway system

Successfully combined MPLX and ANDX into one public midstream company

Continued focus on portfolio optimization, which could include asset divestitures

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019 compared to $1.1 billion, or $2.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, second quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $1.1 billion, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $2.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

MPC returned $852 million of capital to shareholders during the second quarter of 2019, including $500 million in share repurchases.

"This quarter we executed across our integrated business and progressed many strategic initiatives," said Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our retail business, comprised of Speedway and our direct dealer network, had an exceptional quarter and demonstrated its ability to capture value. We simplified our midstream structure into one public company to high-grade commercial opportunities and progressed an impressive slate of high-return projects that are expected to enhance integration across our system. Lastly, today we also highlighted our continued focus on portfolio optimization, which could include asset divestitures to strategically streamline our integrated asset base.

"We are confident that strengthening business fundamentals throughout the year and the competitive advantages of our integrated business model will both support a growing cash flow profile," said Heminger.

Synergies

MPC realized $270 million of synergies in the second quarter. Some examples of realized synergies include: approximately $60 million of turnaround savings related to lower spending and incremental earnings from completing maintenance under budget and ahead of schedule, approximately $35 million from leveraging scale and logistics assets to optimize Canadian and Bakken supply sources, and approximately $10 million from improved catcracker yields at the company's Los Angeles refinery.

"Our team's impressive execution this quarter led to strong realized synergies," said Heminger. "Combined with our first quarter results, we have realized $403 million of synergies year to date. Our progress gives us great confidence in achieving our target of up to $600 million of annual gross run-rate synergies by year-end 2019 and $1.4 billion by the end of 2021."

Segment Results

In the second quarter of 2019, total income from operations was $2.0 billion compared to $1.7 billion for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) was $3.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.3 billion for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs of $237 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $62 million in the second quarter of 2018.



Three Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2019

2018 Income from Operations by Segment









Refining & Marketing $ 906



$ 1,025

Retail

493





159

Midstream

878





617

Items not allocated to segments:









Corporate and other unallocated items

(179)





(81)

Transaction-related costs

(34)





(10)

Litigation

(22)





—

Impairments

—





1

Income from operations $ 2,042



$ 1,711



Midstream

Midstream segment income from operations, which primarily reflects the results of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) and Andeavor Logistics (ANDX), was $878 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $617 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was due to contributions of $223 million from ANDX and a $38 million increase driven primarily by growth across MPLX's businesses. Segment EBITDA was $1.2 billion in the second quarter 2019 versus $808 million for the same quarter last year.

Retail

Retail segment income from operations was $493 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $159 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in earnings was largely related to the addition of the legacy Andeavor retail operations and higher fuel and merchandise margin contributions across the legacy Speedway system. Segment EBITDA was $623 million in the second quarter 2019 versus $232 million for the same quarter last year.

Retail fuel margin increased to 26.7 cents per gallon in the second quarter of 2019 from 16.5 cents per gallon in the second quarter of 2018. Same-store merchandise sales increased by 6.3 percent year-over-year and same-store gasoline sales volume decreased by 2.4 percent year-over-year.

Refining & Marketing (R&M)

R&M segment income from operations was $906 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $1.0 billion in the same quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by narrower crude differentials and lower product realizations. R&M margin was $15.24 per barrel for the quarter with a clean product yield of 82 percent.

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019 versus $1.3 billion for the same quarter last year. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refinery planned turnaround costs which totaled $237 million in the second quarter of 2019, as the company completed maintenance work at its Garyville, Los Angeles, and Martinez refineries. This compares to $62 million of turnaround related work in the second quarter of 2018.

Refinery capacity utilization was 97 percent, resulting in total throughputs of 3.1 million barrels per day for the second quarter, which was 1.1 million barrels per day higher than the throughput for the second quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to the addition of the Andeavor refineries.

Items Not Allocated to Segments and Other

Items not allocated to segments totaled $235 million of expenses in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $90 million in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 results include $34 million of transaction-related expenses, $22 million of litigation charges, and the inclusion of legacy Andeavor corporate costs.

Strong Financial Position and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents (excluding MPLX and ANDX's cash and cash equivalents of $7 million and $25 million, respectively), approximately $5 billion available under a revolving credit agreement, $1 billion available under a 364-day bank revolving credit facility and $750 million available under its trade receivables securitization facility.

Strategic Update

"This quarter saw significant advancement of strategic initiatives that we expect to enhance the strength and cash generation of our integrated model," said Heminger.

MPC combined its two midstream businesses, MPLX and ANDX, to simplify its midstream structure into one public company to high-grade commercial opportunities. At the same time, the company progressed numerous high-return projects that are expected to advance its strategy of creating integrated crude oil and natural gas systems from the Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

During the quarter, MPLX announced a final investment decision on the Whistler natural gas pipeline. MPLX also signed definitive agreements on the Wink-to-Webster crude oil pipeline, in which it is expected to have an equity interest. The Gray Oak Pipeline, in which MPC has a 25 percent equity interest, remains on schedule and is expected to be placed in service in the fourth quarter of 2019. These pipelines will help connect growing domestic production with global demand while also providing refining value to MPC's integrated business.

In the retail segment, Speedway continues to expand its brand through store conversions. As of June 30, 2019, Speedway had completed 237 store conversions in 2019, bringing the total number of conversions since the combination with Andeavor to 407. The company remains on track to complete 700 total cumulative store conversions by the end of 2019 including locations in the Southwest and on the West Coast. In July 2019, Speedway closed on its acquisition of 33 NOCO Express convenience stores in the Buffalo, New York area. The acquisition further expands Speedway's brand presence in this region while supporting MPC's Midwest product placement strategy and builds upon prior investments to maximize refinery utilization.

MPC also continues to expand its presence in Mexico. In addition to expanding its refined product distribution into this region, the company now has 155 ARCO stations in Mexico as of June 30, 2019, with plans to continue growing its brand. These stores provide additional product outlets and enhanced integration with the refining business.

In anticipation of the expected favorable uplift from the International Maritime Organization low-sulfur marine fuel rule, MPC has positioned its integrated business to optimize around changing market dynamics associated with the bunker fuel regulation change in 2020. The company's preparations have included resid destruction strategies and bunker blending logistics capabilities.

During the quarter, the company progressed the completion of its Garyville crude revamp and coker drum replacement projects. The crude project is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The coker project is expected to increase unit capacity by approximately 14 percent and remains on track to be completed in two phases, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020. On the logistics side, the company finalized plans to optimize its coker feed and resid processing capabilities between refineries and ensured readiness of its blending and storage capabilities near its key coastal export facilities.

Lastly, the company highlighted its continued focus on portfolio optimization, which could include asset divestitures. Proceeds from any divestitures would be used for general purposes, such as investments in high-return projects as well as debt reduction.

Third Quarter 2019 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:



Refining operating costs per barrel(a)(b) $ 5.90

Distribution costs (in millions)(a) $ 1,300

Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions)(a) $ 155

Depreciation and amortization (in millions)(a) $ 420







Refinery throughputs (mbpd):



Crude oil refined

2,900

Other charge and blendstocks

150

Total

3,050





(a) We revised our Refining & Marketing segment supplemental reporting in the second quarter. Costs formerly included in MPC's direct operating costs category are now reported in three categories: operating costs, planned turnaround costs, and depreciation and amortization. We also report distribution costs which are primarily related to transportation and marketing of refined products, including fees paid to MPLX and ANDX. (b) Includes refining major maintenance and operating costs. Excludes turnaround and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Retail Segment: Range Speedway fuel sales (millions of gallons)

2,525





2,675

Merchandise sales (in $ millions)

1,625





1,725













Corporate and unallocated items (in $ millions)







190



Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions, except per-share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues and other income:





















Sales and other operating revenues $ 33,547



$ 22,317



$ 61,814



$ 41,183

Income from equity method investments

107





80





206





166

Net gain on disposal of assets

4





3





218





5

Other income

30





45





65





75

Total revenues and other income

33,688





22,445





62,303





41,429

Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (excludes items below)

29,682





19,655





55,642





37,166

Depreciation and amortization

886





533





1,805





1,061

Selling, general and administrative expenses

904





424





1,785





826

Other taxes

174





122





360





225

Total costs and expenses

31,646





20,734





59,592





39,278

Income from operations

2,042





1,711





2,711





2,151

Net interest and other financial costs

322





195





628





378

Income before income taxes

1,720





1,516





2,083





1,773

Provision for income taxes

353





281





457





303

Net income

1,367





1,235





1,626





1,470

Less net income attributable to:





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest

21





20





41





36

Noncontrolling interests

240





160





486





342

Net income attributable to MPC $ 1,106



$ 1,055



$ 1,099



$ 1,092

























Per-share data





















Basic:





















Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 1.67



$ 2.30



$ 1.65



$ 2.34

Weighted average shares:

662





459





667





467

Diluted:





















Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 1.66



$ 2.27



$ 1.63



$ 2.31

Weighted average shares:

666





464





672





472



























Income Summary (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2019(a)

2018

2019(a)

2018 Income from Operations by segment





















Refining & Marketing $ 906



$ 1,025



$ 572



$ 892

Retail

493





159





663





254

Midstream

878





617





1,786





1,184

Items not allocated to segments:





















Corporate and other unallocated items

(179)





(81)





(370)





(170)

Capline restructuring gain

—





—





207





—

Transaction-related costs(b)

(34)





(10)





(125)





(10)

Litigation

(22)





—





(22)





—

Impairments

—





1





—





1

Income from operations

2,042





1,711





2,711





2,151

Net interest and other financial costs

322





195





628





378

Income before income taxes

1,720





1,516





2,083





1,773

Provision for income taxes

353





281





457





303

Net income

1,367





1,235





1,626





1,470

Less net income attributable to:





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest

21





20





41





36

Noncontrolling interests

240





160





486





342

Net income attributable to MPC $ 1,106



$ 1,055



$ 1,099



$ 1,092



























(a) Includes the results of Andeavor from the October 1, 2018 acquisition date forward. (b) Includes costs related to the Andeavor acquisition including financial advisor and legal fees, employee severance, and other expenses.

Capital Expenditures and Investments (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions) 2019(a)

2018

2019(a)

2018 Refining & Marketing $ 430



$ 196



$ 824



$ 387

Retail

120





88





193





127

Midstream

814





601





1,637





1,083

Corporate and Other(b)

38





33





79





69

Total $ 1,402



$ 918



$ 2,733



$ 1,666



























(a) Includes the results of Andeavor from the October 1, 2018 acquisition date forward. (b) Includes capitalized interest of $34 million, $16 million, $65 million and $34 million, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Refining & Marketing margin per barrel(a) $ 15.24



$ 15.40



$ 13.23



$ 13.08

Less:





















Refining operating costs per barrel(b)

5.35





4.19





5.47





4.72

Distribution costs per barrel(c)

4.48





4.17





4.56





3.93

Other per barrel(d)

(0.04)





(0.18)





(0.06)





(0.14)

Refining planned turnaround costs per barrel

0.83





0.33





0.75





0.66

Depreciation and amortization per barrel

1.44





1.36





1.49





1.41

Refining & Marketing segment income per barrel $ 3.18



$ 5.53



$ 1.02



$ 2.50

























Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(e)

3,814





2,392





3,742





2,327

Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(f)

97





100





96





96

Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(g)





















Crude oil refined

2,937





1,878





2,902





1,812

Other charge and blendstocks

198





160





207





160

Total

3,135





2,038





3,109





1,972

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

47





55





49





53

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

53





45





51





47

Refined product yields (mbpd):(g)





















Gasoline

1,528





970





1,531





943

Distillates

1,080





691





1,086





651

Propane

57





40





55





35

Feedstocks and special products

370





278





350





283

Heavy fuel oil

51





27





48





31

Asphalt

83





72





81





65

Total

3,169





2,078





3,151





2,008





(a) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by total refinery throughputs. (b) Includes refining major maintenance and operating costs. Excludes turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c) Includes fees paid to our two sponsored master limited partnerships, MPLX and ANDX, on a per barrel throughput basis, these fees were $2.80, $3.21, $2.81 and $3.01, respectively. Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Includes income from equity method investments, net gain on disposal of assets and other income. (e) Includes intersegment sales. (f) Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities. (g) Excludes inter-refinery volumes of 102 mbpd, 64 mbpd, 88 mbpd and 53 mbpd, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics by Region (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Gulf Coast





















Refining & Marketing margin dollars per barrel(a) $ 9.32



$ N/A



$ 8.58



$ N/A

Refining operating costs per barrel(b) $ 4.03



$ 3.69



$ 3.95





4.47

Refining planned turnaround costs per barrel $ 0.23



$ 0.08



$ 0.20





0.72

Refining depreciation and amortization per barrel $ 1.03



$ 0.99



$ 1.08





1.04

























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(c)





















Crude oil refined

1,154





1,156





1,162





1,106

Other charge and blendstocks

177





190





173





179

Total

1,331





1,346





1,335





1,285

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

59





65





61





63

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

41





35





39





37

Refined product yields (mbpd):(c)





















Gasoline

564





570





569





552

Distillates

440





458





443





410

Propane

29





26





28





22

Feedstocks and special products

293





290





293





294

Heavy fuel oil

15





16





14





20

Asphalt

21





23





21





20

Total

1,362





1,383





1,368





1,318

























Mid-Continent





















Refining & Marketing margin per barrel(a) $ 20.21



$ N/A



$ 17.84



$ N/A

Refining operating costs per barrel(b) $ 4.82



$ 4.70



$ 5.21



$ 4.80

Refining planned turnaround costs per barrel $ 0.27



$ 0.76



$ 0.47



$ 0.51

Refining depreciation and amortization per barrel $ 1.46



$ 1.66



$ 1.55



$ 1.71

























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(c)





















Crude oil refined

1,155





722





1,106





706

Other charge and blendstocks

48





34





52





34

Total

1,203





756





1,158





740

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

28





39





27





38

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

72





61





73





62

Refined product yields (mbpd):(c)





















Gasoline

626





400





612





391

Distillates

412





233





400





241

Propane

20





14





19





13

Feedstocks and special products

71





52





55





42

Heavy fuel oil

16





11





16





11

Asphalt

61





49





59





45

Total

1,206





759





1,161





743

























West Coast





















Refining & Marketing margin per barrel(a) $ 17.77



$ N/A



$ 14.33



$ N/A

Refining operating costs per barrel(b) $ 8.01



$ —



$ 8.10



$ —

Refining planned turnaround costs per barrel $ 2.80



$ —



$ 2.18



$ —

Refining depreciation and amortization per barrel $ 1.29



$ —



$ 1.31



$ —

























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(c)





















Crude oil refined

628





—





634





—

Other charge and blendstocks

75





—





70





—

Total

703





—





704





—

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

58





—





66





—

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

42





—





34





—

Refined product yields (mbpd):(c)





















Gasoline

338





—





350





—

Distillates

228





—





243





—

Propane

8





—





8





—

Feedstocks and special products

104





—





84





—

Heavy fuel oil

24





—





24





—

Asphalt

1





—





1





—

Total

703





—





710





—



























(a) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by refinery throughputs, excluding inter-refinery transfer volumes. (b) Includes refining major maintenance and operating costs. Excludes turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c) Includes inter-refinery transfer volumes.