Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Third -quarter net income attributable to MPC of $622 million , or $1.87 per diluted share

$2.5 billion of adjusted EBITDA and $1.7 billion of net cash provided by operating activities

Executing Midstream growth anchored in the Permian and Marcellus; $1.6 billion segment adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, up nearly 6% year-over-year

Annually MPC expects to receive distributions of $2.5 billion following MPLX's 12.5% quarterly distribution increase, building on the strong value proposition to MPC through our integrated relationship

$3.0 billion of capital returned to shareholders; announced additional $5 billion share repurchase authorization and a 10% quarterly dividend increase

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income attributable to MPC of $622 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $3.3 billion, or $8.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

The third quarter of 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $2.5 billion, compared with $5.7 billion for the third quarter of 2023. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.

"We remain committed to peer-leading operational excellence, commercial performance, and profitability per barrel in each of the regions in which we operate," said President and Chief Executive Officer Maryann Mannen. "MPLX continues to grow, and the durability of its cash flow profile supported a 12.5% increase to its quarterly distribution, strengthening the value proposition to MPC. We returned $3.0 billion through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter, demonstrating our commitment of peer-leading capital return."

Results from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing Segment





















Segment income from operations $ 298

$ 3,757

$ 2,383

$ 9,076 Add: Depreciation and amortization

465



463



1,395



1,411 Refining planned turnaround costs

290



153



1,121



902 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

1,053



4,373



4,899



11,389























Midstream Segment





















Segment income from operations

1,275



1,136



3,796



3,550 Add: Depreciation and amortization

353



340



1,041



988 Garyville incident response costs

—



63



—



63 Midstream segment adjusted EBITDA

1,628



1,539



4,837



4,601























Subtotal

2,681



5,912



9,736



15,990 Corporate

(224)



(246)



(675)



(613) Add: Depreciation and amortization

28



42



75



80 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,485

$ 5,708

$ 9,136

$ 15,457

























Refining & Marketing (R&M)

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024, versus $4.4 billion for the third quarter of 2023. R&M segment adjusted EBITDA was $3.82 per barrel for the third quarter of 2024, versus $16.06 per barrel for the third quarter of 2023. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $290 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $153 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in segment adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by lower market crack spreads.

R&M margin was $14.35 per barrel for the third quarter of 2024, versus $26.16 per barrel for the third quarter of 2023. Crude capacity utilization was approximately 94%, resulting in total throughput of 3.0 million barrels per day (bpd) for the third quarter of 2024.

Refining operating costs were $5.30 per barrel for the third quarter of 2024, versus $5.14 per barrel for the third quarter of 2023.

Midstream

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024, versus $1.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023. The results were primarily driven by higher rates and volumes, including growth from equity affiliates, and contributions from recently acquired assets in the Utica and Permian basins.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $224 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $246 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Position, Liquidity, and Return of Capital

As of September 30, 2024, MPC had $5.1 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, including $2.4 billion of cash at MPLX, and $5 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility. The company repaid the $750 million of senior notes that matured in September 2024 and anticipates refinancing the notes.

In the third quarter, the company returned approximately $3.0 billion of capital to shareholders through $2.7 billion of share repurchases and $273 million of dividends. Through October 31, the company repurchased an additional $0.5 billion of company shares.

On October 30, MPC announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.91 per share. The dividend is payable December 10, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 20, 2024.

Additionally, the Board of Directors approved an incremental $5 billion share repurchase authorization. With the addition of this new authorization, the company has $8.5 billion available under its share repurchase authorizations. The company may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated share repurchases, tender offers or open market solicitations for shares, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Strategic and Operations Update

MPC's 2024 capital spending plan includes high-return investments at its Los Angeles and Galveston Bay refineries. In addition to these multi-year investments, the company is executing shorter-term projects that offer high returns targeted at enhancing refinery yields, improving energy efficiency, and lowering costs.

MPLX is advancing growth projects anchored in the Permian and Marcellus basins. MPLX's integrated footprints in these basins have positioned the partnership with a steady source of growth opportunities.

In the Permian, MPLX gas processing capacity is expected to reach 1.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in the second half of 2025. In the Northeast, with the addition of the new facility announced today, MPLX's gas processing capacity is expected to reach 8.1 bcf/d and total fractionation capacity to 800 thousand bpd in the second half of 2026. In the Utica basin, utilization of existing capacity is increasing, with gas processing volumes continuing to grow.

In the third quarter, MPLX closed the acquisition of its additional interest in the BANGL pipeline, bringing its ownership to 45%. This natural gas liquids pipeline is being expanded to increase capacity to 250 thousand bpd, with expected completion in the first quarter of 2025. MPLX and its partners are progressing the Blackcomb and Rio Bravo natural gas pipelines, connecting the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast. Both pipelines are anticipated in service in the second half of 2026.

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:



Refining operating costs per barrel(a) $ 5.50 Distribution costs (in millions) $ 1,525 Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions) $ 285 Depreciation and amortization (in millions) $ 475





Refinery throughputs (mbpd):



Crude oil refined

2,650 Other charge and blendstocks

230 Total

2,880





Corporate (includes $20 million of D&A) $ 200







(a) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.

Conference Call

At 11:00 a.m. ET today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at www.marathonpetroleum.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations

Alyx Teschel, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

References to Earnings and Defined Terms

References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPC. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans and initiatives, capital return plans, capital expenditure plans, operating cost reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") plans and goals, including those related to greenhouse gas emissions and intensity reduction targets, freshwater withdrawal intensity reduction targets, diversity, equity and inclusion and ESG reporting. Forward-looking and other statements regarding our ESG plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking ESG-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "endeavor", "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "progress", "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive", "target," "trends", "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: political or regulatory developments, including changes in governmental policies relating to refined petroleum products, crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), or renewables, or taxation; volatility in and degradation of general economic, market, industry or business conditions, including as a result of pandemics, other infectious disease outbreaks, natural hazards, extreme weather events, regional conflicts such as hostilities in the Middle East and in Ukraine, inflation or rising interest rates; the regional, national and worldwide demand for refined products and renewables and related margins; the regional, national or worldwide availability and pricing of crude oil, natural gas, NGLs and other feedstocks and related pricing differentials; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity and timing and amounts of free cash flow necessary to execute our business plans, effect future share repurchases and to maintain or grow our dividend; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated projects; the timing and ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and permits and to satisfy other conditions necessary to complete planned projects or to consummate planned transactions within the expected timeframes if at all; the availability of desirable strategic alternatives to optimize portfolio assets and the ability to obtain regulatory and other approvals with respect thereto; the inability or failure of our joint venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the financing and distribution decisions of joint ventures we do not control; our ability to successfully implement our sustainable energy strategy and principles and to achieve our ESG plans and goals within the expected timeframes if at all; changes in government incentives for emission-reduction products and technologies; the outcome of research and development efforts to create future technologies necessary to achieve our ESG plans and goals; our ability to scale projects and technologies on a commercially competitive basis; changes in regional and global economic growth rates and consumer preferences, including consumer support for emission-reduction products and technology; industrial incidents or other unscheduled shutdowns affecting our refineries, machinery, pipelines, processing, fractionation and treating facilities or equipment, means of transportation, or those of our suppliers or customers; the imposition of windfall profit taxes, maximum refining margin penalties or minimum inventory requirements on companies operating within the energy industry in California or other jurisdictions; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPLX; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Disclosures Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in MPC's and MPLX's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per-share data)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Revenues and other income:





















Sales and other operating revenues $ 35,107

$ 40,917

$ 105,727

$ 112,124 Income from equity method investments

219



215



796



547 Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets

(2)



110



17



126 Other income

49



341



406



687 Total revenues and other income

35,373



41,583



106,946



113,484 Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (excludes items below)

32,144



34,928



95,682



95,984 Depreciation and amortization

846



845



2,511



2,479 Selling, general and administrative expenses

815



824



2,417



2,219 Other taxes

219



233



681



683 Total costs and expenses

34,024



36,830



101,291



101,365 Income from operations

1,349



4,753



5,655



12,119 Net interest and other financial costs

221



118



594



414 Income before income taxes

1,128



4,635



5,061



11,705 Provision for income taxes

113



1,004



779



2,410 Net income

1,015



3,631



4,282



9,295 Less net income attributable to:





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest

6



25



21



71 Noncontrolling interests

387



326



1,187



994 Net income attributable to MPC $ 622

$ 3,280

$ 3,074

$ 8,230























Per share data





















Basic:





















Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 1.88

$ 8.31

$ 8.85

$ 19.66 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

331



394



347



418























Diluted:





















Net income attributable to MPC per share $ 1.87

$ 8.28

$ 8.83

$ 19.57 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

332



396



348



420

























Income Summary (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing $ 298

$ 3,757

$ 2,383

$ 9,076 Midstream

1,275



1,136



3,796



3,550 Corporate

(224)



(246)



(675)



(613) Income from operations before items not allocated to

segments

1,349



4,647



5,504



12,013 Items not allocated to segments:





















Gain on sale of assets

—



106



151



106 Income from operations $ 1,349

$ 4,753

$ 5,655

$ 12,119

























Capital Expenditures and Investments (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing $ 372

$ 255

$ 967

$ 919 Midstream(a)

557



234



1,125



748 Corporate(b)

21



33



63



107 Total $ 950

$ 522

$ 2,155

$ 1,774

























(a) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include $228 million related to acquisitions of additional interests in BANGL, LLC and Wink to Webster Pipeline LLC. (b) Includes capitalized interest of $14 million, $9 million, $38 million and $43 million for the third quarter 2024, the third quarter 2023, the first nine months of 2024 and the first nine months of 2023, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 14.35

$ 26.16

$ 16.82

$ 24.80 Less:





















Refining operating costs(b)

5.30



5.14



5.44



5.32 Distribution costs(c)

5.41



5.44



5.58



5.29 Other (income) loss(d)

(0.18)



(0.48)



(0.35)



(0.16) Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA

3.82



16.06



6.15



14.35 Less:





















Refining planned turnaround costs

1.05



0.56



1.41



1.14 Depreciation and amortization

1.69



1.70



1.75



1.78 Refining & Marketing income from operations $ 1.08

$ 13.80

$ 2.99

$ 11.43























Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above $ 3.65

$ 3.58

$ 3.72

$ 3.60

























(a) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (b) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(a)

3,685



3,596



3,568



3,510 Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)

2,950



2,936



2,950



2,911 Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)

94



94



91



92























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

2,776



2,773



2,690



2,680 Other charge and blendstocks

215



186



217



228 Net refinery throughputs

2,991



2,959



2,907



2,908























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

42



46



44



44 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

58



54



56



56























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

1,494



1,511



1,464



1,506 Distillates

1,111



1,061



1,066



1,040 Propane

68



65



66



66 NGLs and petrochemicals

212



202



205



196 Heavy fuel oil

63



74



59



55 Asphalt

83



87



82



84 Total

3,031



3,000



2,942



2,947 Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd)

87



80



83



56

























(a) Includes intersegment sales. (b) Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.

Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (unaudited)

The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the refining operating costs, refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization for the regions, as shown in the tables below, is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes).

Refining operating costs exclude refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization expense.

Gulf Coast Region

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 13.66

$ 22.30

$ 16.01

$ 22.34 Refining operating costs

3.96



4.16



4.18



4.05 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.67



0.86



1.41



1.20 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.39



1.30



1.43



1.39























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

1,108



1,104



1,094



1,064 Other charge and blendstocks

194



162



179



181 Gross refinery throughputs

1,302



1,266



1,273



1,245























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

55



59



56



52 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

45



41



44



48























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

607



627



605



637 Distillates

484



434



465



435 Propane

38



36



37



37 NGLs and petrochemicals

127



117



126



115 Heavy fuel oil

60



66



52



34 Asphalt

17



17



16



18 Total

1,333



1,297



1,301



1,276 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and

yields above (mbpd)

66



55



53



33

























Mid-Continent Region

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 15.67

$ 25.38

$ 17.29

$ 25.37 Refining operating costs

5.36



4.74



5.22



5.06 Refining planned turnaround costs

1.80



0.26



1.37



0.82 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.49



1.48



1.53



1.53























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

1,129



1,149



1,106



1,124 Other charge and blendstocks

74



73



77



70 Gross refinery throughputs

1,203



1,222



1,183



1,194























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

22



25



25



26 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

78



75



75



74























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

624



629



617



619 Distillates

429



439



419



428 Propane

21



20



20



20 NGLs and petrochemicals

53



55



50



51 Heavy fuel oil

13



13



14



13 Asphalt

65



69



65



66 Total

1,205



1,225



1,185



1,197 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and

yields above (mbpd)

7



9



10



8

























West Coast Region

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin $ 13.07

$ 36.65

$ 17.67

$ 29.31 Refining operating costs

7.38



7.56



8.07



8.35 Refining planned turnaround costs

0.20



0.45



1.25



1.59 Refining depreciation and amortization

1.27



1.27



1.36



1.37























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

539



520



490



492 Other charge and blendstocks

34



31



44



33 Gross refinery throughputs

573



551



534



525























Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

59



63



62



69 Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

41



37



38



31























Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

287



287



270



273 Distillates

218



192



196



182 Propane

9



9



9



9 NGLs and petrochemicals

37



36



34



37 Heavy fuel oil

28



33



29



29 Asphalt

1



1



1



— Total

580



558



539



530 Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and

yields above (mbpd)

14



16



20



15

























Midstream Operating Statistics (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)

6,036



5,980



5,852



5,904 Terminal throughputs (mbpd)

3,268



3,228



3,132



3,167 Gathering system throughputs (million cubic feet per day)(b)

6,737



6,257



6,527



6,258 Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)

9,775



8,961



9,572



8,835 C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)

635



613



644



596

























(a) Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes. (b) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.

Select Financial Data (unaudited)





September 30,

2024



June 30,

2024 (in millions of dollars)









Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,002

$ 4,441 Short-term investments

1,141



4,058 Total consolidated debt(a)

28,220



28,937 MPC debt

6,134



6,865 MPLX debt

22,086



22,072 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

203



202 Equity

25,509



27,886











(in millions)









Shares outstanding

325



341













(a) Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC and Adjusted Diluted Income Per Share

Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted diluted income per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.

We believe the use of adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted income per share provides us and our investors with important measures of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC or adjusted diluted income per share should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to net income attributable to MPC, diluted net income per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted income per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Net income attributable to MPC $ 622

$ 3,280

$ 3,074

$ 8,230 Pre-tax adjustments:





















Garyville incident response costs

—



63



—



63 Gain on sale of assets

—



(106)



(151)



(106) Tax impact of adjustments(a)

—



9



23



9 Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments

—



(22)



55



(22) Adjusted net income attributable to MPC $ 622

$ 3,224

$ 3,001

$ 8,174























Diluted income per share $ 1.87

$ 8.28

$ 8.83

$ 19.57 Adjusted diluted income per share $ 1.87

$ 8.14

$ 8.62

$ 19.44























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

332



396



348



420

























(a) Income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 were calculated by applying a federal statutory rate and a blended state tax rate to the pre-tax adjustments after non-controlling interest. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Amounts included in net income (loss) attributable to MPC and excluded from adjusted EBITDA include (i) net interest and other financial costs; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) noncontrolling interests; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) refining planned turnaround costs and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary, as shown in the table below. We believe excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Net income attributable to MPC $ 622

$ 3,280

$ 3,074

$ 8,230 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

393



351



1,208



1,065 Provision for income taxes

113



1,004



779



2,410 Net interest and other financial costs

221



118



594



414 Depreciation and amortization

846



845



2,511



2,479 Refining planned turnaround costs

290



153



1,121



902 Garyville incident response costs

—



63



—



63 Gain on sale of assets

—



(106)



(151)



(106) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,485

$ 5,708

$ 9,136

$ 15,457

























Refining & Marketing Margin

Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Refining & Marketing segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Refining & Marketing gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA $ 1,053

$ 4,373

$ 4,899

$ 11,389 Plus (Less):





















Depreciation and amortization

(465)



(463)



(1,395)



(1,411) Refining planned turnaround costs

(290)



(153)



(1,121)



(902) Selling, general and administrative expenses

651



658



1,950



1,846 Income from equity method investments

(43)



(24)



(85)



(5) Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets

1



(1)



1



(4) Other income

(16)



(313)



(309)



(605) Refining & Marketing gross margin

891



4,077



3,940



10,308 Plus (Less):





















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

2,809



2,608



8,590



8,101 Depreciation and amortization

465



463



1,395



1,411 Gross margin excluded from and other income included

in Refining & Marketing margin(a)

(143)



51



(322)



79 Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin

(73)



(77)



(205)



(217) Refining & Marketing margin $ 3,949

$ 7,122

$ 13,398

$ 19,682























Refining & Marketing margin by region:





















Gulf Coast $ 1,554

$ 2,483

$ 5,356

$ 7,393 Mid-Continent

1,724



2,834



5,555



8,213 West Coast

671



1,805



2,487



4,076 Refining & Marketing margin $ 3,949

$ 7,122

$ 13,398

$ 19,682

























(a) Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation