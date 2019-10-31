Marathon Petroleum Corporation And MPLX LP Announce The Retirement Of Gregory J. Goff And Appointment Of Michael J. Hennigan As CEO Of MPLX GP LLC

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) and MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that Gregory J. Goff, executive vice chairman of MPC and a member of each of the boards of directors of MPC and MPLX's general partner, has elected to retire effective December 31, 2019. In addition, Michael J. Hennigan, current president of MPLX GP LLC, has been appointed chief executive officer of the same organization, effective November 1, 2019.

Mr. Goff was named executive vice chairman upon the closing of MPC's strategic combination with Andeavor in October 2018, and he has served on the board of directors of both MPC and MPLX. Mr. Goff will retire from both boards concurrent with his retirement and Frank M. Semple will succeed Mr. Goff as a member of the MPC board.

"On behalf of Marathon Petroleum Corporation and the board of directors, we thank Greg for his leadership and service both to this company and the industry, and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary R. Heminger. "Greg and his team at Andeavor built a highly regarded organization with some of the most attractive refining, marketing and midstream assets in the western U.S.," continued Heminger.

Michael J. Hennigan named president and chief executive officer of MPLX GP LLC

Mr. Hennigan succeeds Gary R. Heminger as chief executive officer of the general partner of MPLX. Mr. Heminger will remain chairman of the board of MPLX GP LLC.

"Mike's strategic leadership has created tremendous value for both MPLX and MPC. His appointment as CEO of MPLX is well-earned and a natural step in positioning both organizations for continued success," said Mr. Heminger. "Mike has a very strong track record and I have every confidence in his ability to further optimize and leverage our portfolio."

Most recently, Mr. Hennigan has overseen the combination of MPLX with Andeavor Logistics LP, which was completed earlier this year. Before joining MPLX GP LLC as president in 2017, Mr. Hennigan was president, Crude, NGL and Refined Products of the general partner of Energy Transfer Partners LP. He earlier spent 36 years with Sunoco and Sunoco Logistics and held many senior refining operations positions between 1981 and 1996; he led the Strategic Planning function from 1996-2000. Subsequently, Hennigan was appointed executive in charge of Wholesale Marketing, and then senior vice president of Crude & Feedstock Supply and Trading. After serving as senior vice president, Business Transportation, from 2008-2012, he was appointed president and chief executive officer of Sunoco Logistics Partners LP.

