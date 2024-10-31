Marathon Petroleum Corporation announces election of new director

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that Jeffrey C. Campbell has been elected to the company's board of directors effective November 11, 2024.

Campbell has served as chief financial officer of three large cap public companies over the past 20 years, with his most recent service as vice chairman as well as chief financial officer of American Express Company.

"Jeff is a seasoned and highly respected executive who has proven himself effective in a variety of industries," said Michael J. Hennigan, executive chairman of the MPC board of directors. "With his financial expertise and deep experience across sectors, we welcome Jeff as we continue our relentless focus on delivering long-term shareholder value."

Campbell is the former vice chairman and former chief financial officer of the American Express Company, a globally integrated payments company. Before joining American Express in 2013, Campbell was chief financial officer of the McKesson Corporation, a diversified healthcare services leader. Prior to his time at McKesson, Campbell spent 13 years at AMR Corp and its principal subsidiary American Airlines, ultimately becoming the company's chief financial officer in 2002. Campbell progressed through a range of senior management roles at American Airlines, including leading the company's Europe, Middle East and Africa operations while based in London. Campbell began his professional career as a certified public accountant and management consultant with Deloitte, Haskins & Sells.

In addition to his new directorship with MPC, Campbell serves on the boards of Aon plc, a provider of globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital solutions, and Hexcel Corporation, a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. Campbell is also a board member of The Juilliard School.

Campbell holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

