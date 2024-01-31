Marathon Petroleum Corporation announces election of two new directors

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that Eileen P. Drake and Kimberly N. Ellison-Taylor have been elected to the company's board of directors, effective March 1, 2024.

Drake previously served as chief executive officer and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and defense products manufacturer, from 2015 until its acquisition by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in 2023. Ellison-Taylor is a former global leader at Oracle Corporation, where she held roles directing strategy and thought leadership for the company's financial services practice; health, human & labor vertical; and its cloud business.

"Eileen and Kimberly both have strong records of accomplishment in complex industries, making them outstanding additions to the deep expertise of our current board," said John P. Surma, chairman of the MPC board of directors. "We look forward to their perspectives and strategic insights as we continue creating long-term sustainable value in an ever-evolving business environment."

The elections of Drake and Ellison-Taylor will increase the MPC board to 13 directors.

Drake, an army veteran, is a highly regarded operations, manufacturing and commercial leader. During her tenure with Aerojet Rocketdyne, initially as chief operating officer and then as CEO and president, she transformed the company into a market leader through her focus on continuous improvement, operational excellence, technology and innovation. Drake also spent more than a decade in leadership roles of increasing responsibility with United Technologies Corporation, including serving as president of Pratt & Whitney AeroPower's auxiliary power unit and small turbojet propulsion business from 2012 to 2015. Prior to beginning her civilian career in various management roles with Ford Motor Company, Drake served for seven years on active duty as a U.S. Army aviator and airfield commander of Davison Army Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

In addition to her new directorship with MPC, Drake serves on the board of directors for Woodward, Inc., a manufacturer of energy control and optimization systems used in aircraft, vehicles and other engines, where she chairs the nominating and governance committee. She also previously served as part of the National Space Council's Users' Advisory Group and as a board member for the Aerospace Industries Association and the Girl Scouts of the USA.

Drake earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of New Rochelle and a Master of Business Administration degree from Butler University.

Ellison-Taylor is respected as a forward-thinking global business leader whose career spans more than 30 years in finance, strategy, digital and business transformation, operations and risk management, including 17 years with Oracle. As global executive director, Finance Thought Leadership; global strategy leader, Cloud Business Group; and global strategy director, Financial Services Industry Group, along with other leadership roles, Ellison-Taylor guided customers through strategic business transformation initiatives, advised C-suite leaders on cloud solutions, contributed to more than 20 acquisitions and helped promote Oracle's own digital transformation journey. Prior to Oracle, Ellison-Taylor was chief information officer for Prince George's County, a local government entity in Maryland, and also held roles at KPMG, Motorola and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

In addition to her new directorship with MPC, Ellison-Taylor serves on the boards of directors of Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company, U.S. Bancorp and EverCommerce Inc., a business management software company. She is also an adjunct professor teaching emerging technology and innovation for Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College Executive Education program. She is a past chairman of the American Institute of CPAs and a past chairman of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

Ellison-Taylor holds a bachelor's degree in information systems management from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; a Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola University; and a Master of Science degree in information technology management from Carnegie Mellon University. She is a certified public accountant, a certified internal auditor and a certified information systems auditor.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Director

Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation