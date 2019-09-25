Marathon Petroleum Responds To Elliott Management Proposal

FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) today issued the following statement regarding the letter and presentation released by Elliott Management to MPC's Board of Directors.

MPC engages in regular communication with its shareholders and welcomes constructive input related to enhancing shareholder value. The company's Board of Directors and management team remain focused on delivering long-term value for shareholders, and will continue to take actions to achieve that objective.

MPC's management team and independent Board have a strong track record of taking action to deliver shareholder value. Since becoming an independent company in 2011, MPC has generated total shareholder return of 254%, exceeding the S&P, which has returned 174%. At the same time MPC has returned over $20 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Our strong operational results and cash flow generation have allowed us to build upon our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders, having returned approximately $850 million to our shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 and more than $2.1 billion year-to-date through a mix of dividends and share repurchases.

We look forward to maintaining an ongoing dialogue with our shareholders as we continue to evaluate opportunities to deliver more value for our shareholders. We will thoroughly evaluate Elliott's proposal and look forward to continuing our constructive engagement around these issues.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP, a midstream company which owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.

