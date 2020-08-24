Marathon Pipe Line LLC earns American Petroleum Institute Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Pipe Line LLC, a subsidiary of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), has earned the American Petroleum Institute's (API's) 2019 Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award. The recognition is based on selection by pipeline industry peers, and recognizes the company for fostering a culture of safety, sharing and implementing best practices, and participating in API policy and technical work.

Shawn Lyon, president of Marathon Pipe Line, said the award is a testament to the dedication of the company's employees. "They're out there giving their all, focused on our mission to safely and reliably operate pipelines 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – and they're making a difference," he said. "No matter what, even during this pandemic, they always answer the higher calling to be guardians of public safety. The safety of those in the communities where we operate – that's at the heart of everything Marathon Pipe Line does."

Lyon also expressed his gratitude to the API member pipeline operators. "We're truly honored by this recognition from our peers," he said. "There are so many excellent operators who helped select Marathon Pipe Line, and I'm humbled by their confidence in us."

As a subsidiary of MPLX, Marathon Pipe Line transports and stores crude oil, refined products and natural gas throughout the U.S. using its network of thousands of miles of pipelines, storage tanks, storage caverns and marine facilities.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined petroleum product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

