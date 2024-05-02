Marathon Watch and the Jeep® Brand Join Forces for a Powerful Collaboration, Over 80 Years in the Making

New Collection Features Four Timepieces Celebrating Each Brand's Military History

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marathon Watch and the Jeep ® Brand proudly announced the launch of the new Jeep ® x Marathon collection – introducing four feature timepieces that honor each brand's rich history and honorable service supplying the Allied Forces dating back to 1941.

41MM JEEP® RUBICON GSAR®

The collaborative Jeep ® x Marathon timepieces embody the resilient spirit of both companies and reflect upon their shared military roots and functional designs. The series draws inspiration from two iconic vehicles, the Willys MB, the first automobile used by the U.S. in World War II - and the modern Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The new collection stands as a testament to an ethos of utilitarian design and pays homage to each brand's origins.

Further tying the two brands together is the military specification of "General Purpose". In 1941, American firm Willys-Overland was awarded a contract by the U.S. military to supply four-wheel drive reconnaissance vehicles for use in the European theater. Some say that Soldiers shortened the "General Purpose" designation to "GP," from which the easily pronounceable word "Jeep" was derived.

Meanwhile Marathon Watch Company officially began manufacturing timing instruments for infantry of the Allied Forces. Marathon's current field watch collection continues to follow the proper government designation of "General Purpose", shortened by the brand and denoted as simply "GP".

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Jeep," said Mitchell Wein, President of Marathon Watch Company. "It's been a long time coming. Our new collection is all about honoring the rugged, authentic Americana spirit that both brands embody. Marathon's legacy forged by my grandfather back in 1939 was all about crafting tough mission-ready timepieces for the Allied Forces. Now over 80 years later, we're teaming up with the Jeep Brand and highlighting our shared military heritage in a truly special endeavor."

"We are extremely proud of this very unique collaboration that speaks to a shared legacy of common values, and legendary history in our Jeep ® X Marathon Officer's and SAR watches," said Kim Adams House, Head of Licensing and Merchandising at Jeep. "These timepieces aren't just to tell time – they tell a story of two brands uniting based on shared values and purposeful use for consumers, uniting 'Jeep people' and 'watch people.' Both the Jeep and Marathon brands have built sterling trustworthy reputations, so whether you're hitting the road in a Jeep or navigating the terrain on foot, these brands can be relied upon to lead the way as true partners and companions allowing consumers to 'go anywhere and do anything'.

General Purpose (GP) Officer's Series – Presenting two 41mm field watches, the Officer's Series features a modernized treatment of the original Marathon WWII-issued dial. In this new iteration, the classic dial has received updates such as type treatments inspired by the Jeep Wrangler 1941 Limited Edition, a fresh black dial, and fully-lumed Aged-Radium numerals. Each model boasts a 316L steel case with a parkerized finish, reducing reflectivity and increasing corrosion resistance. The set is offered in hand-wound mechanical (SSGPM) and quartz (SSGPQ) versions, both featuring 12-hour and 60-minute scales. The 41mm SSGPM is driven by an 18-jewel Swiss-made Sellita SW210-1 mechanical movement. Meanwhile, the 41mm SSGPQ is powered by a Swiss-made ETA F06.402 HeavyDrive-PreciDrive quartz movement. Enhanced visibility in low-light conditions is guaranteed by MaraGlo illumination on the hour hand, minute hand and the Arabic hour numerals. Each watch comes with a new 3-Piece Leather Strap Kit made from Crazy Horse leather. 41MM JEEP ® WILLYS SSGPM (WW194033SS-4001) ( $650USD ) 41MM JEEP ® WILLYS SSGPQ (WW194034SS-4001) ( $500USD )





– Complementing the Officer's watches are two new additions to the SAR line. The designs create a timeless military look that seamlessly fuse together elements from each brand. This set is offered in self-winding automatic (GSAR ) and quartz (TSAR ) versions. Both dials feature a distinctive "red line" indicator repurposed as a 15-minute count-up (inspired by Jeep dashboard instruments) and type treatments inspired by the Jeep Wrangler 1941 Limited Edition. Iconic to the SAR series, each watch is outfitted with an oversized 60min/120-click unidirectional dive bezel and is engineered with water resistance. To illuminate the dial and full handset, each timepiece utilizes a combination of tritium gas tubes and MaraGlo technology. The 41mm GSAR is powered by a Swissmade Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement, while the 41mm TSAR features a Swiss-made ETA F06.412 HeavyDrivePreciDrive quartz movement. Engraved on both watches is the seven slot Jeep grille, located on the side of the 316L steel case, and the Willys star, located on the knurled steel crown.

Found on each of the stainless-steel case backs is an engraving of the Jeep brand's lifestyle motto, "Go Anywhere, Do Anything," as well as all required technical information. Each timepiece is also emblazoned with the words "Since 1941" to honor the shared military history between the two brands and features a unique serial number as well as a custom Jeep x Marathon signature logo. All four collaborative timepieces come complete with limited-edition tin packaging.

The Jeep x Marathon collection is available for purchase beginning today exclusively at Marathonwatch.com and select authorized dealers, retailing for $500 - $1,500 USD. For more information about the Jeep x Marathon collection or the Marathon Watch brand, visit marathonwatch.com and follow @MarathonWatch on Instagram , Facebook , and @MarathonWatchCompany on YouTube .

About Marathon Watch:

Marathon Watch Company, family owned and operated since its inception in 1939, is a leading supplier of precision timepieces around the globe. In 1941, Marathon found its calling as the company began officially supplying the Allied Forces, offering a wide range of timing instruments with a focus on utilitarian design. Throughout its history, Marathon has combined military durability with Swiss engineering and craftsmanship to ensure the highest level of quality and precision. Today, the fourth generation of the Wein family continues the tradition. Marathon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with the brand's wristwatch assembly based in its own factory in heart of Swiss watchmaking country, the historical city of La Chaux-de-Fonds. Marathon has continued its purpose-built legacy for over 80 years, still actively developing and supplying timepieces and other equipment under contract to the Government of Canadian, U.S. Government, and other Allied forces. For more information about Marathon Watch, visit www.marathonwatch.com and follow the brand on social via @MarathonWatch on Instagram , Facebook , and X , and @MarathonWatchCompany on YouTube .

About the Jeep ® brand:

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

