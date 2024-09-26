Marathon Watch Unveils the 41mm OSAR-D: A New Chapter in Precision and Durability

Building upon decades of military-grade durability, the OSAR-D furthers the iconic SAR-D's legacy with advanced features to deliver a new level of performance

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marathon Watch, the leading supplier of precision timepieces, announced the launch of its latest innovation, the 41mm OSAR-D (Original Search and Rescue with Date). The new model marks an exciting evolution of Marathon's iconic 41mm SAR-D and combines advanced functionality with a refined design to offer a new level of durability and performance.

Originally issued to Canadian Search and Rescue (SAR) technicians in the early 2000s, the 41mm SAR-D marked the beginning of Marathon's iconic SAR line. The watch famously featured a MIL-SPEC Type I dial with a cyclops date, designed with fully-lumed geometric hour markers to provide maximum visibility and legibility, while underwater or in dark environments. Now, Marathon's OSAR-D continues this legacy of excellence with upgraded features designed to meet the rigorous needs of SAR professionals while appealing to watch enthusiasts alike.

The OSAR-D builds on its predecessor's strengths with a series of new features that enhance functionality and performance. Retaining the 41mm size that made the original SAR-D an icon, the OSAR-D introduces advanced MaraGlo illumination, larger indices, and an improved cyclops. The watch is powered by the renowned Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement, equipped with an Incabloc® Shock Absorber to ensure continued precision under demanding conditions.

"We are thrilled to introduce the OSAR-D, a watch that builds upon the legendary performance of the original SAR-D," said Mitchell Wein, President of Marathon Watch Company. "This release exemplifies our commitment to combining military durability with Swiss craftsmanship, continuing a tradition of excellence that has defined Marathon for over 80 years."

Founded in 1939, Marathon has a storied history of supplying precision timepieces to Allied Forces, with a focus on utilitarian design and superior quality. Marathon's fourth-generation Wein family continues to uphold the brand's legacy from their Canada headquarters and Switzerland assembly facility. The launch of the OSAR-D further cements this legacy, carrying out Marathon's enduring history while combining military toughness with Swiss craftsmanship.

The OSAR-D features innovative design elements such as:

MaraGlo photo-luminescent paint, which charges through external light sources and glows brightly on its own for up to 3–5 hours after light exposure.

Water resistance features due to its 316L surgical-grade stainless-steel finish, which includes a screw-down crown and a synthetic sapphire crystal that allow it to operate while submerged in up to 1,000 feet underwater.

Incabloc® shock absorbers, utilized by Marathon for over 80 years, to protect the engine and provide enhanced durability.

A Swiss-made, 26 jewels Sellita SW200-1 with Incabloc® Shock Absorber to guarantee the highest level of craftsmanship and accuracy.

The 41mm OSAR-D is available for purchase beginning today at Marathonwatch.com, priced at $1,380 USD with Marathon's 3-piece rubber strap kit, or $1,680 USD when paired with a stainless steel bracelet.

For more information about the Marathon Watch brand, visit marathonwatch.com and follow @MarathonWatch on Instagram, Facebook, and @MarathonWatchCompany on YouTube.

About Marathon Watch:

Marathon Watch, founded by Morris Wein, has been a leading supplier of fine precision timepieces throughout North America since its inception in 1939. Originally founded in 1904 as Weinstrum Watch, later to be named Wein Brothers, Marathon Watch serves as a fourth-generation company, offering a wide range of instruments measuring time, temperature, and distance. For over 80 years, Marathon Watch has been manufacturing timing instruments for the Allied Forces. Today, Marathon's watches continue the tradition, combining military durability with Swiss engineering and craftsmanship to ensure the highest level of quality and precision. For more information about Marathan Watch, visit www.marathonwatch.com and follow the brand on social via @MarathonWatch on Instagram, Facebook, and X, and @MarathonWatchCompany on YouTube.

SOURCE Marathon Watch