MarathonLS and Pacer Announce Strategic Separation into Two Independent Organizations

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MarathonLS announces the strategic separation of its segments into two independent organizations, Marathon LS LLC and Pacer Global LLC, under private ownership of Marathon Global Holdings effective January 1, 2026. This decision reflects the continued growth of both business segments and a shared commitment to providing greater focus, specialization, and value to customers across the life sciences industry.

Over the past several years, MarathonLS' business segments have expanded in two distinct directions: field-based laboratory equipment services and product-based laboratory operations support. As customer needs became more specialized within each area, it was determined that operating independently would allow each segment to enhance their offerings, invest more directly in their respective markets, and deliver an improved customer experience.

Under the new structure, each organization will focus on and strengthen their core competencies:

MarathonLS will continue to provide its full suite of laboratory equipment services, including preventive and corrective maintenance, calibration, decontamination, and relocation services. Customers will benefit from faster response times, deeper technical expertise, and more proactive service programs as MarathonLS sharpens its focus on laboratory equipment performance and lifecycle support.

Pacer will operate as an independent organization focused on inventory management, consumables distribution, and bioprocessing single-use solutions, supported by dedicated teams and an expanded operational footprint. Customers will experience greater supply chain reliability, improved inventory visibility, and more tailored single use and consumables solutions through Pacer's dedicated operational model.

Despite this separation, the two companies will maintain a close working relationship through shared ownership, ongoing collaboration, and core values centered around communication, speed, agility, and an unwavering commitment to customer experience.

"This strategic evolution allows both organizations to better serve their respective markets while maintaining the strong foundation that has supported our growth thus far," said Rob MacDougall, CEO of Marathon Global Holdings. "Operating independently enables us to deepen our expertise, strengthen customer support, and invest in solutions that exceed the evolving needs of the life sciences community."

Both companies look forward to continuing to support their partners with the same reliability, responsiveness, and customer-first approach that have defined their work to date.

For additional information, please visit MarathonLS.com or PacerHub.com.

SOURCE MarathonLS