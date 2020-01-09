Maravai LifeSciences Elects Gregory T. Lucier to Board of Directors

Mr. Lucier, a 25-year veteran of the healthcare industry, is currently the CEO of Corza Health, a GTCR portfolio company focused on the broader life sciences and medical technology markets. From 2003 to 2014, he served as Chairman and CEO of Life Technologies, a global life sciences company that grew revenue from approximately $700 million to nearly $4 billion under his leadership. During Mr. Lucier's tenure at Life Technologies, he grew the predecessor company known as Invitrogen via organic and M&A initiatives, integrating more than 20 add-on acquisitions and leading the transformational merger in 2008 of Invitrogen with Applied Biosystems, rebranding it as Life Technologies. Mr. Lucier's leadership helped scale Life Technologies into a global life sciences company that ultimately sold to Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2014.

Mr. Lucier most recently served as Chairman and CEO of NuVasive, an innovative medical device company specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery. Under his leadership, the firm grew revenues from approximately $775 million to more than $1 billion in just over three years. In addition to continuing to serve as the Chairman of NuVasive, Mr. Lucier serves on the Board of Catalent, Inc., and is a former director of CareFusion Corporation, which was acquired by Becton, Dickinson & Co. in 2015. His early career included roles as a Corporate Officer of General Electric and as an executive at GE Medical Systems.



"We are excited and honored to have Greg join our Board of Directors," said Carl Hull, Maravai's CEO. "Greg's experience in building businesses in rapidly growing, highly scientific fields will serve Maravai exceptionally well as our nucleic acid and bioprocessing assay businesses expand even more rapidly than the exciting gene therapy and biologics market that they serve."



"Maravai is a truly innovative company, uniquely positioned to advance the life sciences industry," said Greg Lucier. "I look forward to sharing my broader life sciences, diagnostics, and medical technology experience, as Maravai continues to grow as a market-leading company working to improve health outcomes."

Maravai LifeSciences provides reagents and services to life science researchers and biotech partners that enable breakthrough discoveries and improvements in human health. Maravai's businesses focus on DNA and RNA synthesis, bioprocess impurity testing and research immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence. Maravai is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in healthcare, technology and information services and financial services.

