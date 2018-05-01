Maravai LifeSciences Expands Top Management Team with Four New Hires

Joining the team driving TriLink BioTechnologies are Brian Neel, chief operating officer; Michael Houston, Ph.D., chief scientific officer; and Mike DeMayo, vice president of commercial operations. Christine Dolan joins the Cygnus Technologies management team as its chief operating officer.

Brian Neel brings more than 15 years of experience in the life science and diagnostic industries at Synthetic Genomics, GenMark Diagnostics and Life Technologies (now Thermo Fisher Scientific). He specializes in developing and optimizing manufacturing sites and in operations management.

Michael Houston, who holds a Ph.D. in bioorganic chemistry, has worked for a range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including PhaseRx, Marina Biotech, Ascent Therapeutics and Nastech Pharmaceutical. He specializes in oligonucleotide synthesis and therapeutic development.

Mike DeMayo brings more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience to Maravai LifeSciences and has worked for a range of leading companies, including Affymetrix, PerkinElmer Life Sciences, Applied Biosystems and Agilent Technologies.

Christine Dolan comes to Cygnus Technologies from Catalent, where she was senior vice president of product development. During her eight-year tenure at Catalent she served in a series of senior executive positions, including vice president of global operations. Previously she held senior management roles at GE Healthcare and Amersham Health. She has more than 25 years of global leadership experience and successful profit-and-loss management of diverse businesses in the pharmaceutical industry.

Carl Hull, CEO of Maravai LifeSciences, commented, "We are very pleased with the pace at which we have been able to integrate our acquired companies into the Maravai LifeSciences portfolio. These new management executives, along with the team we already have in place, will accelerate our progress in building a leading life science reagent and bioproduction business."

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences is committed to catalyzing the growth of successful, entrepreneurial, life science companies by providing expertise, capital, processes and systems. Maravai LifeSciences companies provide tools and services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research and development companies to enable breakthrough discoveries and improvements in human well-being. The Maravai LifeSciences portfolio includes Vector Laboratories, TriLink BioTechnologies, Cygnus Technologies and Glen Research. Maravai LifeSciences is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in financial services, technology and information services, and healthcare.

