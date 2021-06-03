Marble Announces New Features, Allowing Any U.S. Personal Insurance Policyholder to Shop, Compare, and Earn Even More Rewards on Their Insurance

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marble , the first digital wallet and loyalty platform for insurance, today announced the launch of new features, including allowing Marble members to seamlessly shop and compare personal insurance policies within their secure Marble account, as well as earn even more rewards on their insurance.

Marble's latest features include an integration with Young Alfred — the most advanced home, auto, renters, and pet insurance shopping platform on the market — that will allow Marble to automatically prefill applications and return quotes. The integration will provide Marble members with a seamless insurance shopping and comparison experience, where they will be able to receive unbiased quotes and easily find the right policy for them, all within their Marble wallet.

"Marble is applying the same type of consumer-centric innovation we've seen in the fintech space to insurance, by offering a novel digital wallet and rewards experience -- the concept is really taking off," said David Stasie, co-founder & co-CEO of Young Alfred. "We are excited to partner with Marble and leverage our APIs to help their users easily compare and purchase insurance digitally."

This summer, Marble is also introducing Marble Mondays — a program that gives extra rewards and exclusive offers to Marble members. Every Monday, Marble members that take a specific action in their account — from logging in and checking their renewal date; to shopping for a lower-cost policy; to learning about what their insurance covers — will be eligible to win additional rewards, which they can redeem in a variety of ways.

"Most U.S. consumers, particularly millennials, many of whom have made some type of big-time purchase over the past year (be it a home, pet, car, or engagement ring — all of which should be insured), don't have an easy, accessible, and unbiased way to dig into how their insurance works, what it covers, and what they're really getting for their money," said Stuart Winchester, founder & CEO at Marble. "Marble is putting insurance decision-making back into the hands of policyholders — our members. Not only are we rewarding policyholders, as well as providing them with a way to manage all of their different insurance policies through a single digital wallet, but we're also making it easy for them to find the right policy."

Marble allows any U.S. personal insurance policyholder to effortlessly sync all of their insurance policies into a single, secure digital wallet. By linking their insurance, Marble members can also earn up to 5% back on their insurance, regardless of their carrier or personal insurance type. There's no cost to become a Marble member.

Marble is backed by IA Capital Group, MS&AD Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, Fintech Ventures Fund, The Takoma Group, and HU Investments.

If you have insurance, you need Marble. Founded in 2020, Marble is a one-hub, digital wallet that allows members to shop, compare, explore, pay, and — for the first time ever — earn rewards on their insurance premium payments. There's no cost to join. Marble members are insured by the nation's largest insurance agencies and can link their healthcare, automotive, home, renters, pet, or any other type of personal insurance. Marble is proudly based in New York, New York. For more information or to create an account, go to MarblePay.com . Follow us on Twitter @JoinMarble.

