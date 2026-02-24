Marble Capital Continues Expansion, Hires Doug Goff to Lead Open-End Strategy

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marble Capital, a Houston-based investment advisory firm, announced that Doug Goff has joined the firm as a portfolio manager. Goff is charged with leading the open-end strategy on behalf of Marble Capital and its investor partners.

Goff brings more than 18 years of real estate investment and portfolio management experience across investment strategies on behalf of non-traded REITs and institutional funds. He joins Marble Capital from Hines, where he most recently served as senior managing director of investment management and was a portfolio manager for strategic separate accounts since 2020 based in London and Houston.

Marble Capital Co-Founder and Managing Principal Adam Allen said, "Doug is an industry veteran with deep investment experience and a strong track record in portfolio management. We believe that our platform is well-positioned to deliver outsized returns for our investors through up and down cycles, and Doug's hire will help us execute on this goal."

Goff said, "Joining the team at Marble Capital is a rare opportunity to join a best-in-class real estate investment manager and partner with an exceptional team with shared values. Marble is unique in offering a differentiated investment strategy with the ability to create value throughout cycles. I am thrilled to be part of and contribute to the inevitable growth this firm will enjoy going forward."

While a real estate recovery has been uneven as owners navigate rising interest rates and capital markets volatility, Marble Capital continues to experience strong growth. Marble recently surpassed the $3.0 billion mark in assets under management and has now invested in the development or acquisition of ~60,000 units of multifamily apartments primarily focused in Sunbelt markets.

Marble is currently investing common and preferred equity in multifamily developments across the United States via its flagship fund series. In 2025, the firm secured a $300 million commitment from one of the nation's largest university endowments related to the flagship strategy.

While Goff will lead the open-end investment strategy, Marble Capital is also finalizing a new strategy focused on Qualified Opportunity Zone investments.

"We believe this is an exciting time, both in the market cycle and for our firm's growth. Our goal is to deliver investors consistent, high-quality returns by capitalizing on strong demographic tailwinds. People are what really matter and the bedrock of our platform is decades of investment and management experience," said David Oelfke, co-founder and managing principal.

In 2025, Marble Capital was named one of the top 100 largest private equity real estate firms in the world by PERE. Over the past decade, Marble Capital has grown its team to include 40 professionals in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and San Diego.

About Marble Capital

Established in 2016, Marble Capital manages $3.3 billion in AUM across a series of private equity funds. The company provides flexible capital solutions for real estate developers and operators across the United States and has invested in ~60,000 multifamily units across $14 billion in transactions. Marble Capital is headquartered in Houston, TX and is managed by a group of accomplished real estate professionals with 150 years of combined experience in real estate finance, capital markets, development and operations. For more information, please visit https://marblecapitallp.com.

Disclosure Statement

The information contained in this release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Marble Capital assumes no responsibility for updating the information. Marble Capital did not pay PERE a fee to be considered for or included in this ranking. This recognition is not indicative of future performance and should not be construed as a guarantee, recommendation, or endorsement of Marble Capital by PERE or any other party.

SOURCE Marble Capital