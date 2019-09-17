Marble Church Hosts The Global Worship For UN Climate Action Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, September 22, at 11:00am, Marble Collegiate Church joins with the World Council of Churches to host the ecumenical inauguration of the United Nations Climate Action Summit commencing Monday, September 23.

"Climate change is impacting every nation, all of creation and the stability of our planet. As people of faith, we are stewards of this precious gift. Worship awakens love. It moves us to caring action. Join us for worship with leaders from three of the world's largest Christian organizations, bringing together half a billion people around the word to heal the planet." – World Council of Churches

Marble's Senior Minister, Rev. Dr. Michael Bos, welcomes General Secretary of the World Council of Churches (WCC), Rev. Dr. Olav Fykse Tveit, who will be preaching on, "Faith: Think Globally." General Secretary of ACT Alliance, Rudelmar Bueno de Faria, and President of Bread for the World, Rev. Dr. Cornelia Füllkrug-Weitzel will also be participating in Worship. They represent three of the largest Christian organizations in the world, who together mobilize half a billion people to heal the planet. Other dignitaries from the WCC, the UN and Christian leaders from other countries will also be in attendance.

Following the service from 12:00 to 12:30pm, Dr. Bos will moderate a panel with our special guests titled, "Mobilization of Faith Communities for Climate Action." There will be time for questions and conversation with the panelists.

All are welcome to attend or live stream!

"We are privileged to host this special service on a critical issue facing us all. Because climate change is a global issue, it will take a global commitment to make a difference. We are pleased to join with other global, faith-based organizations to find a way to improve the future of our planet." – Dr. Michael Bos

For more information please visit: marblechurch.org

About Marble Church:

With roots dating back to 1628, Marble Collegiate Church has been serving the diverse residents of New York City for centuries. And now, through live streaming, Marble has worshipers in all fifty states and over 160 countries around the world. This vibrant protestant church offers a place of community for all and encourages living out that faith to become better individuals in order to serve New York City and the world.

