Marble Church Launches a Suicide Prevention Awareness Project

Placed around the fence are purple and turquoise ribbons, two of the defining colors of the suicide prevention awareness movement. Marble Church reminds us that nearly 800,000 people die by suicide in the world each year, which is roughly one death every 40 seconds. The suicide rate in the US has risen 30% in the last two decades, and suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death worldwide for those aged 15-24 years.

"For too long suicide has had a stigma attached to it that has stifled the support needed for those who may have thoughts of suicide or for suicide loss survivors. It is only when we can talk about it more openly and caringly, rather than with judgement, that we will be able to offer help and hope to people. This is central to the values we hold at Marble, and we want people to know we are a safe place for them, no matter what they are facing," says Dr. Michael Bos, Senior Minister.

This is a yearlong project and Marble Church encourages anyone to add a tag of their own to honor someone who they have lost, someone who has survived or is struggling, or to simply offer a prayer for the hundreds of thousands who lose their lives each year due to this epidemic.

As followers of the One who calls us to love, Marble Church is committed to preventing suicide through awareness and offering help to those who need it. To learn more about this project please visit http://www.marblechurch.org/give/ribbonproject.

About Marble

With roots dating back to 1628, Marble Collegiate Church has been serving the diverse residents of New York City for centuries. And now, through live streaming, Marble has worshipers in all fifty states and over 160 countries around the world. This vibrant protestant church offers a place of community for all and encourages living out that faith to become better individuals in order to serve New York City and the world

