Marble Collegiate Church Announces Their Annual Christmas Concert

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encounter the joy of this most awe-inspiring season at the historic Marble Collegiate Church with music from the celebrated Marble Choir, Festival of Voices, and Chamber Orchestra directed by Kenneth Dake.

Journey toward Christ's birth with dance, song and inspirational readings by acclaimed actor Simon Jones, celebrating the true meaning of Advent and Christmas. An unforgettable experience to share with your friends and loved ones. Join us Sunday December 15th at 2:30pm for this year's concert experience, All Is Calm, All Is Bright!

To see a promo video please go to: http://www.marblechurch.org/welcome/calendar/events/advent/6902/advent-concert-all-is-calm-all-is-bright

Note on your calendar the many other Marble Christmas events featuring professional musicians, singers, dancers and friendly holiday get-togethers…

Masterworks Heralding The Prince of Peace

Special Preludes during Advent – 10:45am

Arrive early for Worship for this special time of quiet meditation and beautiful music. Generously underwritten by Lynda Packard in loving memory of her father, John W. Packard, who worshiped at Marble for more than 60 years and always delighted in the extraordinary music.

Sunday, December 8 -- Arias from Messiah

Sunday, December 15 – Music for Harp

Sunday, December 22 -- Carols for String Quartet

Community Carol Sing and All-Church Party

Wednesday, December 18 – 6:15pm

All ages are invited for this festive and fun evening with a carol sing in the Sanctuary, followed by a Christmas party. Share the celebration of this joyous season with the Marble Community and invite a friend or neighbor to share some Christmas cheer!

Christmas Eve Service Family Worship at 4:00pm

Celebrate the season with a playful heart at this family-friendly service. Followed by a birthday party for Jesus.

Christmas Eve Worship at 6:30pm and 8:30pm

Meditation by Dr. Michael Bos. Holy Communion celebrated at the 8:30 service. Music prelude with The Marble Choir and brass ensemble twenty minutes prior (6:30 service Live-Streamed)

About Marble Church:

With roots dating back to 1628, Marble Collegiate Church has been serving the diverse residents of New York City for centuries. And now, through live streaming, we have worshipers in all fifty states and over 160 countries around the world. This vibrant protestant church offers a place of community for all and encourages living out that faith to become our best selves in order to serve New York City and the world. www.marblechurch.org

SOURCE Marble Collegiate Church

Related Links

http://www.marblechurch.org

