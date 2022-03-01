Marble Press Publisher's Launch Backed by Seven-Figure Investment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marble Press LLC, a San Francisco-based publisher with three subsidiaries, announces their official launch.

Marble Press was formed by a collaboration between various children's book authors and illustrators. The company secured a multi-year seven figure funding commitment from California based venture capital. This team, headed by Susan Szecsi and Jon Collins-Black, has over five decades of business experience.

"Our mission is to publish books that inspire children, books that challenge their imagination and ignite their curiosity. Our books will be diverse and honest. We are really seeking books that will stand on their own by offering fresh perspectives and outside-the-box experiences," added Szecsi.

Marble Press announced it has three subsidiaries: Marble Books, Bulooga Books, and Taltos Books. Marble Books will represent children's picture books. Taltos Books will brand middle-grade and young adult books, and the Bulooga brand will publish books for young readers.

Marble Press is already in discussions with some of the leading authors and illustrators in the children's book industry. The company plans to publish several children's books in its first year and expand quickly from there.

"We are aggressively seeking the best authors and illustrators, both established and unknown talents," said Collins-Black. "Our goal is to source and to develop great stories. We believe the Marble Press team has the experience and funding to compete with established brands, while bringing the enthusiasm, energy and care of a startup. The publishing industry can be a frustrating one for writers and illustrators. By providing personalized service to our writers and artists, we want the process to be fun and exciting. We believe this philosophy will bring forth the best books for our readers."

Marble Press is available for open submissions from children's book authors and illustrators at the time of this press release. Agent submissions are also welcome. More details may be found at www.marblepress.com.

Media contact:

Susan Szecsi

[email protected]

510-219-3515

SOURCE Marble Press