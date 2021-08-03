Marble Slab Creamery® Introduces Cheetos Flamin' Hot® Ice Cream & Shake

Marble Slab Creamery partnered with Frito-Lay/PepsiCo to create the line-up, a dream for Cheetos' cult following and fanatics. The flavor features Marble Slab Creamery's famous sweet cream base with Flamin' Hot Cheetos crushed and scattered throughout. It's a delicious disruption from reality available in a cup, cone or shake. A Regular size Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream starts at $5.99 and a Cheetos Flamin' Hot Shake starts at $6.99 for 20 ounces.

"Marble Slab Creamery and Cheetos has a lot in common. Our brands are both fun, witty, youthful and provide a playful release from reality, said Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for FAT Brands, QSR Division, the parent company of Marble Slab Creamery. "Our Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream encourages you to not take life too seriously. Its unexpected, a bit surprising and a whole lot of delicious. What's not to love?"

"As a brand, Cheetos loves to work with partners who are as imaginative and playful as we are, and Marble Slab Creamery is a perfect fit," said Jessica Spaulding, Head of Cheetos Marketing. "Our fans biggest passion points are Food Mashups and we're constantly inspired by how they use Cheetos as an ingredient in their culinary creations. We know they will love Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream and can't wait to bring a little mischief to summer."

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery/MaggieMoo's, visit our website www.marbleslab.com. You can also join the conversation on Facebook®, www.facebook.com/marbleslabcreamery, Twitter (@Marbleslab) or Instagram (@marbleslabcreamery). Download Slab Happy Rewards, Marble Slab Creamery's rewards app in the App Store or Google Play.

About Marble Slab Creamery® www.marbleslab.com

Since dreaming-up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch ice cream in store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited mix-in philosophy, delicious ice cream and shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and ice cream cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Kuwait, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States.

SOURCE Marble Slab Creamery

Related Links

http://www.marbleslab.com

