Marble Slab Creamery®'s New Charcoal Mocha Flavor Is Out Of This World!

The Moondust Majestic Shake is a galactic creation of Charcoal Mocha shake served in a jar rimmed with vanilla frosting and Oreo® crumbles. It's piled high with whipped topping, additional Oreos, marshmallows, cotton candy, a black cherry rock candy lollipop and Milky Way by Sprinkle Pop™ sprinkles. It's a showstopper and retails for $9.99. The Charcoal Mocha flavor can be used in any unique Marble Slab Creamery creation of the customer's choice and the Black Hole Waffle Cone can also be paired with any unique ice cream treat for no additional cost (the cone is available dipped in chocolate for an additional cost).

"We're reaching for the stars this summer at Marble Slab Creamery with our new Charcoal Mocha flavor and Moondust Majestic Shake," said Annica Kreider, Executive Vice President of Marble Slab Creamery. "Our Majestic shake line continues to be extremely popular and we love seeing our customers enjoying the treats on social media. This season is going to be ecliptic at Marble Slab Creamery."

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery/MaggieMoo's, visit our website www.marbleslab.com. You can also join the conversation on Facebook®, www.facebook.com/marbleslabcreamery, Twitter (@Marbleslab) or Instagram (@marbleslabcreamery). Download Slab Happy Rewards, Marble Slab Creamery's/MaggieMoo's rewards app, for free in the App Store or Google Play.

*National Ice Cream Month special available July 1-31, 2019 at participating locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Limit one per customer.

About Marble Slab Creamery® www.marbleslab.com

Marble Slab Creamery, a leading purveyor of chef created super-premium hand-mixed ice cream and the innovator of the frozen slab technique, was founded in 1983. Every batch of Marble Slab Creamery ice cream is fresh made in small batches in store using dairy from local farms and flavor ingredients from around the world. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in, Bahrain, Canada, Guam, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Singapore, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the United States.

SOURCE Marble Slab Creamery

Related Links

http://www.marbleslab.com

