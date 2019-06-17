Marble Slab Creamery®'s New Charcoal Mocha Flavor Is Out Of This World!
Limited Time Charcoal Mocha Ice Cream Stars in the New Moondust Majestic Shake™ and Pairs with the Black Hole Waffle Cone. Special deals available in celebration of National Ice Cream Month (July).
Jun 17, 2019, 08:39 ET
ATLANTA, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marble Slab Creamery® is introducing a new out of this world flavor just in time for summer – Charcoal Mocha! The Limited Time Only flavor features notes of chocolate mocha and activated charcoal. The delicious flavor stars in the new over-the-top Moondust Majestic Shake™ and pairs perfectly with the Black Hole Waffle Cone. All items in the far-out line are crafted fresh in-store and make for stellar selfies. They are available at participating stores nation-wide and are included in Marble Slab Creamery's National Ice Cream Month (July) special – get a FREE Small Cup or Cone with unlimited mix-ins when you purchase any Majestic Shake Monday through Friday from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.*
The Moondust Majestic Shake is a galactic creation of Charcoal Mocha shake served in a jar rimmed with vanilla frosting and Oreo® crumbles. It's piled high with whipped topping, additional Oreos, marshmallows, cotton candy, a black cherry rock candy lollipop and Milky Way by Sprinkle Pop™ sprinkles. It's a showstopper and retails for $9.99. The Charcoal Mocha flavor can be used in any unique Marble Slab Creamery creation of the customer's choice and the Black Hole Waffle Cone can also be paired with any unique ice cream treat for no additional cost (the cone is available dipped in chocolate for an additional cost).
"We're reaching for the stars this summer at Marble Slab Creamery with our new Charcoal Mocha flavor and Moondust Majestic Shake," said Annica Kreider, Executive Vice President of Marble Slab Creamery. "Our Majestic shake line continues to be extremely popular and we love seeing our customers enjoying the treats on social media. This season is going to be ecliptic at Marble Slab Creamery."
*National Ice Cream Month special available July 1-31, 2019 at participating locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Limit one per customer.
About Marble Slab Creamery® www.marbleslab.com
Marble Slab Creamery, a leading purveyor of chef created super-premium hand-mixed ice cream and the innovator of the frozen slab technique, was founded in 1983. Every batch of Marble Slab Creamery ice cream is fresh made in small batches in store using dairy from local farms and flavor ingredients from around the world. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in, Bahrain, Canada, Guam, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Singapore, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the United States.
