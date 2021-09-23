Marblegate and Investcorp Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marblegate Asset Management ("Marblegate" or the "Firm"), a leading alternative investment firm that invests in credit opportunities and special situations, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Investcorp's Strategic Capital Group ("ISCG"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The partnership with ISCG provides Marblegate with long-term capital to strengthen its investment platform and continue to enhance its capabilities in middle market debt. Furthermore, Investcorp's deep private markets expertise and global investor network, combined with Marblegate's unique restructuring knowledge and reputation for operational excellence, provide for an optimal partnership.

"We are delighted to bring on a highly complementary minority partner with the skills and experience of a global leader like Investcorp," remarked Andrew Milgram, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Marblegate.

Under the terms of the agreement, ISCG will be a passive, non-voting partner to Marblegate. There will be no changes to Marblegate's team, strategy, execution of its investment processes nor day-to-day operations in connection with the partnership.

"We believe that Marblegate is highly differentiated from its peers in the middle market credit space with its focus on bringing innovative solutions to event-driven and distressed opportunities," stated Anthony Maniscalco, Managing Partner and Head of ISCG. "We look forward to supporting the team as Marblegate further distinguishes itself in the market."

Marblegate intends to utilize the transaction proceeds to increase its capital commitments toward its investments and continue to enhance its special situations platform, where it has generated attractive historical performance and sees compelling go-forward opportunities.

"This additional long-term capital will help position Marblegate for continued success across our credit platform," added Paul Arrouet, Managing Partner at Marblegate.

Launched in 2019, Investcorp's Strategic Capital Group seeks to be a long-term strategic partner to mid-sized alternative asset managers, with a primary focus on GPs it believes to be well-established, with successful track records and that are poised for growth. This partnership represents ISCG's fourth transaction since the strategy's launch.

About Marblegate Asset Management

Marblegate Asset Management is a leading alternative investment firm that invests in credit opportunities and special situations. Founded in 2008, Marblegate works closely with business partners to create value and drive positive business transformations for sustainable results. For more information, please visit www.marblegate.com or our LinkedIn page.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes and infrastructure. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach.

Investcorp has today presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $37.6 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 430 people from 45 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

