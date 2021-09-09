Marbles, Crystals, Quartzites and Precious Stones Become the Players in a Refined Game of Lights and Shadows, Reflections and Colors, for a Multisensory Experience Hovering Between Dreams and Reality

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in the center of Milan, marks the opening of the first Antolini Stoneroom - a new, unique space where the protagonist is natural stone; narrated through the vision and experience of the Verona-based company, a leader in the selection, processing and distribution of a wide, exclusive range of natural materials.

This facility enters the spotlight during the Fuorisalone 2021, a moment in which the city of Lombardy becomes an international showcase for the non plus ultra of interior design, product design, innovation and creativity.

Antolini takes part in this extraordinary moment by opening the doors of its own hub entirely focused on the universe of natural stone: a universe in which stone marks the phases of evolution of the locus mundi, where architects, designers and visitors from around the world are invited to discover the infinite charm of natural stone.

A unique location between Piazza Fontana and Via San Clemente, a historic crossroads where eight display windows catch the eye, stimulates curiosity and lures passers-by into an emotional journey that builds and expands upon entrance.

Antolini MilanoDuomo Stoneroom expresses the desire of the Antolini family to narrate the character of natural materials through a story that starts with the material and continues through design. The co-author of this tale is interior designer Alessandro La Spada, whose extraordinary expertise and vision have produced an original context in every square meter of the display area.

Antolini and Alessandro La Spada, applying an emotional and experiential language, communicate the identity and values of the brand – tradition, innovation and the pursuit of beauty.

Architectural elements, layouts, displays and an effective retail concept reflect Antolini's leadership both in Italy and worldwide: the use of innovative and sustainable industrial processes, research and development of avant-garde technologies, including many patents, fine craftsmanship, a tradition of selection and crafting of natural stones, and the ongoing pursuit of beauty.

Together with Alessandro La Spada, Antolini has created an aesthetic vehicle of infinite elegance and functional quality through formats and fixtures which customers can touch and experience.

The distinctive value that embodies the vast selection of Antolini stones consists of an extraordinarily exclusive and complete range of samples, with a panoply of choice among 1,300 natural materials and over 5,000 samples - confirming the company's mission of combining knowledge and discovery, creativity and exceptional design.

Visitors to the Antolini Stoneroom can admire stones from the Exclusive Collection, Textures+, the Natura Collection, the Precioustone, Gemstone, Shellstone, Perception and Couture series.

The styling of the location incorporates various areas of the décor sector: residences, offices, hospitality and retail. Through the use of infinite varieties interpreted in wall facings, surfaces and floors, islands, furnishing complements, shelving, desks and tables – an idea of luxurious interior design, both contemporary and ancient, is stimulated. The facility offers personalized services for clients, thanks to 360° consulting that starts with the technical characteristics of the stone and extends to its aesthetic qualities.

Antolini Stoneroom is a tribute to the creativity of Nature, the ingenuity of Man, the city of Milan, the Italian territory and its historic buildings and monuments, made with the most parts of marble and natural stones, capable of absorbing and reflecting light and changing color, as the exclusive materials of Antolini are living, shapeable matter, offering infinite strength and beauty.

