MARBLEX x DREAMWORLD AI-POWERED SANDBOX MMO LAUNCHING ON STEAM

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MARBLEX announced that DreamWorld, a next-generation Sandbox MMO, is slated for its upcoming Early Access launch on Steam.

Launching in partnership with developer DreamWorld Realities Inc., DreamWorld represents MARBLEX's flagship global release on Steam and its most ambitious project to date. Built on Unreal Engine 5, DreamWorld is a next-generation Sandbox MMO where all players coexist in a single, infinite, fully shared world.

The game will be available February 23 as a playable demo as part of Steam Next Fest and is scheduled for global Early Access release March 10. Garrison Bellack, CEO of DreamWorld Realities Inc., said, "DreamWorld has been five years in the making, built by a team obsessed with one goal: letting massive numbers of players create and build together in real time. We're excited to bring that vision to Steam, and to collaborate with MARBLEX as our global marketing partner."

DreamWorld is designed as a creator-driven platform with long-term expansion potential. At its core, DreamWorld redefines scale and freedom featuring a single persistent world where all players coexist within a continuously generated, shared environment. No servers, no shards: all players build in the same persistent world. Powered by infinite procedural generation, players can explore, craft, and fight together in real time.

The game's building system enables large-scale player creation, allowing users to construct structures ranging from towering fortresses to Eiffel-scale landmarks, fully interactive mini-games, or even entire cities. Also, an AI text-to-3D model generation system further allows players to create custom structures on the fly.

Beyond sandbox creation, DreamWorld also incorporates deep MMORPG progression systems. Players can explore vast biomes to collect hundreds of rare resources, craft powerful weapons or spells and ultimately traverse the world through various mobility mechanics such as running, swimming, climbing, gliding, flying, diving, and mounted travel.

DreamWorld aims to deliver a Sandbox MMO where creativity, scale, and shared experience finally meet, offering a shared universe built by creators, explorers, and players who want to shape an entire world together.

More information can be found on Steam, Discord.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as Meta World: My City, A3: Still Alive and Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

About DreamWorld Realities, Inc.

DreamWorld Realities Inc. is the developer of DreamWorld, an AI-powered sandbox MMO. The company's mission is to enable massive numbers of players to create and experience a single shared digital world together.

SOURCE MARBLEX