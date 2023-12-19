Marburg vaccine tested at Texas Biomed moves to Phase 2 clinical trials

News provided by

Texas Biomedical Research Institute

19 Dec, 2023, 15:34 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Marburg virus vaccine tested at Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) is progressing in clinical trials, moving a step closer towards becoming the world's first vaccine against the deadly virus.

The Sabin Vaccine Institute recently announced it launched Phase 2 clinical trials of its Marburg virus vaccine, which will initially enroll 125 healthy volunteers in Uganda and Kenya. Early tests demonstrating the vaccine's efficacy, safety and optimal dosage were completed at Texas Biomed and elsewhere in animal models, which are essential before any vaccine or therapy can be administered in humans.

"We have been partnering with Sabin since 2019 and are very excited to see their Marburg vaccine candidate move into Phase 2 clinical trials," says Ricardo Carrion, Jr., PhD, the Director of Maximum Containment Contract Research at Texas Biomed. "An effective vaccine is critical to protect people from this deadly virus, especially as we see the frequency of outbreaks increasing in more places."

Marburg virus is a part of the same filovirus family as Ebola virus and causes severe hemorrhagic fever. It is extremely deadly with up to a 90% fatality rate. Two outbreaks occurred earlier this year: an outbreak in Equatorial Guinea killed 12 out of 17 confirmed cases, with another 23 probable deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Tanzania also saw its first-ever Marburg outbreak, which killed six out of eight confirmed cases. First documented in 1967, Marburg has cropped up more than a dozen times over the past 56 years. There is no approved vaccine or treatment.

Texas Biomed's scientists led the development of the well-characterized nonhuman primate model for Marburg, conducting the foundational studies needed to accurately evaluate vaccines and therapies against the virus in macaques. The work was completed in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the federal agency that oversees the development of biodefense countermeasures.

Texas Biomed has a well-established biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory, which is the highest level of biocontainment and is required to work on deadly airborne pathogens that have no vaccines or cures such as Marburg virus.

"We applaud our partners at Sabin on this significant milestone and are proud that our specialized expertise in biocontainment, filoviruses and animal model development has helped advance Sabin's vaccine candidate forward," says Cory Hallam, PhD, Executive Vice President for Applied Science and Innovation at Texas Biomed.

The Phase 2 clinical trial will build on promising results from preclinical studies and a smaller Phase 1 clinical trial. Texas Biomed continues to partner with Sabin to gather more detailed information that can only be gained through tightly controlled animal studies, including how soon protection is induced after being vaccinated.

"In an outbreak situation, the virus is spreading rapidly, so it is important to know how soon after receiving the vaccine a person would expect to be protected," says Dr. Carrion.

Texas Biomed has conducted similar work on Sabin's closely-related Sudan ebolavirus vaccine, which was delivered to Uganda last year as part of a World Health Organization-coordinated outbreak response.

Texas Biomed is a nonprofit research institute focused on infectious diseases. Through basic research, preclinical testing and innovative partnerships, Texas Biomed accelerates diagnostics, therapies and vaccines for the world's deadliest pathogens.

SOURCE Texas Biomedical Research Institute

Also from this source

Cancer therapy shows promise against tuberculosis

Cancer therapy shows promise against tuberculosis

A promising new cancer therapy also appears extremely potent against one of the world's most devastating infectious diseases: tuberculosis (TB). "We...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.