Marc A. Tohir Joins Freedom Bank as EVP & Head of Commercial Banking

News provided by

The Freedom Bank of Virginia

29 Jan, 2024, 08:26 ET

Bank Expands Commercial Banking Team

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it has hired Marc A. Tohir as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. In his role as Head of Commercial Banking, Marc will organize and execute growth strategies for the Bank's commercial banking segment across the greater DC Region and dedicated industry groups.

"We are very fortunate to have a commercial banking executive with Marc's experience join us as we continue to focus on serving the needs of businesses through talented bankers, extraordinary service and easy-to-use technology. Marc has a strong network in our market and a deep understanding of key industries in our region, including government contractors, non-profits and service businesses. Marc's extensive credit, treasury services and leadership background will help our team continue to grow market share and client successes," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

"I am thrilled to lead the talented commercial banking team at Freedom Bank," said Marc Tohir. "I was drawn to Freedom because of its unique entrepreneurial culture and client-centric approach. These principles will continue to guide our team, allowing us to provide sound advice and creative solutions to clients. I am eager to assist Freedom's strong portfolio of current clients and help bring new lead relationships to the Bank."

Marc has extensive banking experience and was most recently Senior Vice President and Group Manager at PNC Bank managing the Northern Virginia area. In that role he managed the Northern Virginia team of commercial relationship managers serving clients and prospects with revenue between 5 to 100 million and was responsible for team sales, new business, cross selling and risk management. Prior to that, he was Vice President and Relationship Manager at Truist (SunTrust) Bank where he focused on business development, relationship management, sales and risk management. Marc received his Bachelor of Arts in Social and Behavioral Sciences with an emphasis on Economics from Johns Hopkins University.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 703-667-4161
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia

Also from this source

Freedom Bank Hires David Sanders as Chief Accounting Officer

Freedom Bank Hires David Sanders as Chief Accounting Officer

The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it has hired David Sanders as Chief Accounting Officer. In his role as Chief...
The Freedom Bank Foundation's Second Annual Campaign Celebration Event Raises Over $100,000 to Support Economic Inclusion

The Freedom Bank Foundation's Second Annual Campaign Celebration Event Raises Over $100,000 to Support Economic Inclusion

The Freedom Bank of Virginia announces the Freedom Bank Foundation's second annual Campaign Celebration event raised over $100,000 to support the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.