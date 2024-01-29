Marc A. Tohir Joins Freedom Bank as EVP & Head of Commercial Banking

Bank Expands Commercial Banking Team

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it has hired Marc A. Tohir as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. In his role as Head of Commercial Banking, Marc will organize and execute growth strategies for the Bank's commercial banking segment across the greater DC Region and dedicated industry groups.

"We are very fortunate to have a commercial banking executive with Marc's experience join us as we continue to focus on serving the needs of businesses through talented bankers, extraordinary service and easy-to-use technology. Marc has a strong network in our market and a deep understanding of key industries in our region, including government contractors, non-profits and service businesses. Marc's extensive credit, treasury services and leadership background will help our team continue to grow market share and client successes," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

"I am thrilled to lead the talented commercial banking team at Freedom Bank," said Marc Tohir. "I was drawn to Freedom because of its unique entrepreneurial culture and client-centric approach. These principles will continue to guide our team, allowing us to provide sound advice and creative solutions to clients. I am eager to assist Freedom's strong portfolio of current clients and help bring new lead relationships to the Bank."

Marc has extensive banking experience and was most recently Senior Vice President and Group Manager at PNC Bank managing the Northern Virginia area. In that role he managed the Northern Virginia team of commercial relationship managers serving clients and prospects with revenue between 5 to 100 million and was responsible for team sales, new business, cross selling and risk management. Prior to that, he was Vice President and Relationship Manager at Truist (SunTrust) Bank where he focused on business development, relationship management, sales and risk management. Marc received his Bachelor of Arts in Social and Behavioral Sciences with an emphasis on Economics from Johns Hopkins University.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Joseph J. Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

