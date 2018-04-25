Marc Anthony Considering His Biggest Starring Role in a Major Movie

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicist Blanca LaSalle, President of Creative Link and publicist for Marc Anthony, has confirmed that he is considering taking the lead role for a new ready-for-prime-script entitled "Spanish Harlem". The suspense/thriller by newcomer Jose-Gabriel Almeida would assemble a diverse and talented 90 percent Latino cast of characters, a first in a Hollywood production.

"Spanish Harlem" will fit Marc like a glove since he grew up in that part of New York City, also known as El Barrio. This is sure to inspire Marc into his first Oscar-nominated performance in a leading role playing a tormented leader of a local gang. According to movie industry insiders that have read the script, it is not far-fetched to think that Marc's acting skills may earn him an Oscar nomination.

"In the hands of a good director, Spanish Harlem will make a classic movie," according

to Almeida's agent, Joseph Pearson from Platinum Towers Group.

