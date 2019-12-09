Marc Anthony, Javier Báez, Henry Cárdenas, and CEO of LISC hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at newly refurbished baseball field in Loiza, Puerto Rico
With funding from LISC, Maestro Cares Foundation, Good Bunny Foundation, Cubs Charities, Kohler, and UNICEF USA, the Play Ball Again initiative is rebuilding fields devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria
Dec 09, 2019, 12:54 ET
WHAT:
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the first fields completed as part of the Play Ball Again initiative, a program to bring baseball back to local communities and facilitate programming for 17,500 youth
WHO:
• Latin Music Icon Marc Anthony
• Chicago Cubs All-Star Infielder Javier Báez
• Henry Cárdenas, co-founder of Maestro Cares Foundation
• Noah Assad of Good Bunny Foundation
No one-on-one interviews available
• Maurice Jones, CEO of LISC
• Youth who will play on the new field
• Carlos Pagan, Little League Latin America Regional Director
One-on-one interviews available
WHERE:
Parque de la Comunidad La Ceiba, 187 Rio Grande, Loiza, 00745 Puerto Rico
WHEN:
Saturday, December 14, from 3:00 - 4:30 p.m., AST
