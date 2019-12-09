Marc Anthony, Javier Báez, Henry Cárdenas, and CEO of LISC hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at newly refurbished baseball field in Loiza, Puerto Rico

With funding from LISC, Maestro Cares Foundation, Good Bunny Foundation, Cubs Charities, Kohler, and UNICEF USA, the Play Ball Again initiative is rebuilding fields devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria

News provided by

LISC

Dec 09, 2019, 12:54 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the first fields completed as part of the Play Ball Again initiative, a program to bring baseball back to local communities and facilitate programming for 17,500 youth 




WHO: 


Latin Music Icon Marc Anthony

Chicago Cubs All-Star Infielder Javier Báez


Henry Cárdenas, co-founder of Maestro Cares Foundation

Noah Assad of Good Bunny Foundation

No one-on-one interviews available




Maurice Jones, CEO of LISC

Youth who will play on the new field

Carlos Pagan, Little League Latin America Regional Director

One-on-one interviews available



WHERE:

Parque de la Comunidad La Ceiba, 187 Rio Grande, Loiza, 00745 Puerto Rico



WHEN:

Saturday, December 14, from 3:00 - 4:30 p.m., AST

***MEDIA RSVP REQUIRED BY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12***  

Amanda Fox amandacainfox@gmail.com, or Blanca, blanca@creativelinkny.com 

**STILL PHOTOGRAPHERS AND TELEVISION CREWS WELCOME**

Contacts:
Amanda Fox, LISC
amandacainfox@gmail.com
(347) 581-6498

Blanca Lassalle
blanca@creativelinkny.com 
(917) 678-6704

SOURCE LISC

You just read:

Marc Anthony, Javier Báez, Henry Cárdenas, and CEO of LISC hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at newly refurbished baseball field in Loiza, Puerto Rico

News provided by

LISC

Dec 09, 2019, 12:54 ET