MARC ANTHONY RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

Best-selling salsa artist of all time honored as one of the most streamed artists in premier music tech company's history

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that four-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer Marc Anthony has been awarded the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for being one of the most streamed artists in the company's 20-year history.

Singer-songwriter Marc Anthony receives the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in Miami at Mr. C Coconut Grove.
"Marc Anthony has been making chart-topping, multi-lingual Latin, salsa, and pop music for nearly forty years," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Marc has consistently elevated the genre and is well respected in the industry. It's an honor to recognize his artistry and achievements with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

About Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony is a true ambassador of Latin music and culture as one of the best-selling salsa artists of all time. His career spanning nearly four decades includes 105 No. 1 Billboard hits, dozens of gold and platinum certifications from RIAA, more than 8 billion views on YouTube, and a total of 15.2 billion streams across all platforms. Anthony is one of the most prolific touring artists in the music industry with many entries in Pollstar's Global Top Grossing Concert Tours lists. Following his first salsa album, Otra Nota (1993), his albums broke sales and chart records. His third album, Contra La Corriente, was the first salsa album to enter the Billboard 200 album chart. His most recent album, Pa'llá Voy (2022), his thirteenth album (his eleventh sung in Spanish), was released on his own Magnus / Sony Latin Music imprint. It received four GRAMMY nominations and won the GRAMMY for Best Salsa Album. His previous album, Opus (2019), received the 2020 GRAMMY for Best Tropical Album, and was a finalist in four categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Anthony is also an actor and philanthropist. He launched the Maestro Cares Foundation in 2012, which has built orphanages in various countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. In September 2023, Marc Anthony was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

About SoundExchange
SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

