Marc Anthony's Magnus Media Announces Partnership With BELIV, A Leader In The Beverage Industry, To Create Develop, Manufacture And Distribute Beverage Brands Worldwide #WeBelivMagnus

The companies proudly join forces to create unique beverage propositions based on the richness of Latin America and the passion of Latin people. Catherine Shanahan, internationally recognized leader in sustainable eating and nutrition, who oversees nutritional aspects of the developed beverages, is the expert advisory of this new company.

The first two brands co-developed by the endeavor include two clean energy beverages: OCA, a plant based energy drink powered by tapioca, an extract of the cassava root, that gives you a long-lasting boost without the crash and burn. The cassava root, is a powerful and natural source of energy originally from the Amazonian rainforest. OCA it's organic, vegan, gluten free, low in sugar and natural caffeinated ideal to provide the energy boost the way nature intended. The line comes in three flavors —Mango, Berry Acai, Guava Passionfruit.

AZU, a clean sparkling energy drink inspired by the Iguazu falls of Misiones Argentina, which is also the epicenter of the yerba mate. Yerba Mate is a powerful and functional ingredient, loaded with more antioxidants than green tea and naturally caffeinated to give a natural boost, mental clarity and long-lasting energy. AZU it's organic, vegan, low in sugar and all the ingredients come from natural source, also has no preservatives. The line comes in two flavors —Pineapple & Grapefruit.

Marc Anthony comments: "I've had the amazing opportunity to travel around Latin America for over three decades, discovering the unique flavors of each country. I've tasted amazing fruits, with incredible beneficial properties and I want to share that with the world. Partnering with companies like Beliv, allows us to continue to share our beautiful culture in many different ways."

Carlos Sluman expressed: "We have enjoyed every moment starting this new venture with Marc and the Magnus team. Our companies stand and believe in the transcendence of the Latin culture and now, we are able to offer infinite flavors and ingredients to the world. Our goal is to develop avant-garde beverages with our diverse consumers who we primarily consider our partners."

Sluman adds: "We think of Magnus as the perfect complementary team, not only to make a difference in the beverage industry, but most importantly to delight and provide refreshing, exciting and tasteful product propositions to all consumers who are looking for an authentic brand experience in the health and wellness world. We are thrilled and looking forward to the future."

Magnus COO, Felipe Pimiento says: "We are very excited with this new venture, which allows us to combine our knowledge of Entertainment and Latin culture with the creation and marketing of new beverage brands that taste good and are good for you. Our partners are driven by innovation and proudly represent Latin America to the world. This was a natural fit for us as our founder and clients have been essential in promoting Latin Culture around the globe. With the OCA and AZU experience under the venture, we are looking forward to make our mark in the energy drink market."

In 2020, OCA & AZU will be available in the United States with an e-commerce platform and retail. Beverages will be distributed by Health & Wellness product distributors and brand accelerators such as Critical Mass Group. Starting this month both brands will be available in regional and specialty chains in Southern California and subsequently will expand to Florida, New York, Oregon and Texas.

Puerto Rico will also have the opportunity to enjoy OCA & AZU. The partnership will work closely with CBC, the distribution partner for that territory, to make the product accessible in every supermarket and convenience store in the island.

The partnership will be supervised by Felipe Pimiento (Magnus COO), Carlos Sluman (Beliv CEO) and Gabriela Ramirez as head of the venture for both companies.

About Magnus Media

Founded by international music icon Marc Anthony and veteran talent agent Michel Vega in April 2015, MAGNUS Media include operating divisions handling artist management, music publishing, digital and video content creation, television production, a music label, a sports division, a talent agency, and an entertainment-centric marketing practice focused on leveraging the power of top Latino content creators worldwide.

MAGNUS represents a roster of artists and athletes that includes music icon Marc Anthony,

Latin music super stars urban music duo Gente de Zona, recording artist Fonseca, radio personality Enrique Santos, pop duo Mau y Ricky, Cimafunk, Luis Figueroa, Yashua and over 60 professional baseball players among them, New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman and Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others.

In September of 2017, Marc Anthony and Magnus created the alliance of artists and athletes Somos Una Voz , to help provide humanitarian relief to areas affected by natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean (www.magnusmedia.com ) .

About Beliv/CBC

Beliv was founded in 2009 by Carlos Sluman as entrepreneur with the vision of leading the growth of drinks that make you feel good and with the mission of evolving the way to quench thirst, driven by well-being and inspired by nature. The values that stand out for the company are innovation, talent, shared responsibility, integrity and passion to break paradigms.

Their operations start in 2009 (as Livsmart) with a portfolio of nectars, juices and functional & nutritious drinks. In 2010, through the nectars and juices brand "Petit" it expands throughout the rest of Central America, Mexico, Caribbean and South America. In 2015, it made a strategic alliance with the brand Citric from Argentina, in order to work together in the development of its portfolio made of 100% premium juices.

Then in 2017 LivSmart evolves to Beliv, becoming the fastest growing multilatin beverage company in the region. In 2019, the company's strategy is restructured with a focus on innovation and incubation.

Beliv has a strong presence in the region and in other continents, its products are sold in more than 24 countries, there are more than 33 plants involved in the packaging of their products and 10 top-level business partners. ( www.be-liv.com )

Beliv is a business unit of the CBC Group, a multinational corporation of beverages founded in 1885 that operates in Central America, the Caribbean and South America, having the biggest portfolio of products in the region with a range of more than 690,000 points of sale and more than 1350 distribution centers.

For additional information for OCA please visit: www.drinkoca.com

For additional information for AZU please visit: www.azuyerbamate.com

