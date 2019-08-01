Marc Bell Capital Announces Betty Sapp as Senior Advisor
Betty Sapp, former Director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), will advise on a variety of profit and non-profit ventures for the firm
Aug 01, 2019, 06:05 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Bell Capital, a diversified family home office, is pleased to announce Betty Sapp as Senior Advisor to the firm. Sapp most recently served as Director of the United States National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), a joint Department of Defense and Intelligence Community Organization. She was the first woman to hold the title of Director, NRO, a position she held from 2012 to 2019. Sapp also served several other positions at the NRO, including Principal Deputy Director, and was the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence at the Pentagon
"I am thrilled to have Betty come join us," said Marc Bell. "Betty brings about a wealth of experience, not just from the NRO, but also from her nearly two decades at the United States Air Force. She is a great complement to our organization and will provide valuable strategic advice for a variety of our ventures."
About Marc Bell Capital
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Marc Bell Capital is a diversified family home office with special focus on venture capital, private equity, real estate, finance, hospitality, and entertainment. For more information, please visit www.marcbell.com
