Marc Bell Capital Announces Betty Sapp as Senior Advisor

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Bell Capital, a diversified family home office, is pleased to announce Betty Sapp as Senior Advisor to the firm. Sapp most recently served as Director of the United States National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), a joint Department of Defense and Intelligence Community Organization. She was the first woman to hold the title of Director, NRO, a position she held from 2012 to 2019. Sapp also served several other positions at the NRO, including Principal Deputy Director, and was the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence at the Pentagon